MotoGP Rider Market: What Changes After the Thailand Grand Prix

The 2026 MotoGP Championship kicked off in Thailand with a truly thrilling opening weekend. Ducati didn’t dominate as predicted, but Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi took care of business by winning the Sprint and the Sunday race respectively. What has changed in the rider market after the first round in Buriram?

Acosta straight to the top

There are no official announcements yet, apart from Marco Bezzecchi with Aprilia, made public even before the World Championship began. Everything remains on hold despite rumors reporting several moves as a done deal. It remains to be seen whether KTM’s triumph at Buriram was a one-off or if the RC16 truly made a leap in quality over the winter break. What’s certain is that the Spanish talent had a lot to do with the victory on Thai Saturday, which is why Ducati has long had its eyes on the Shark of Mazarrón.

But the Austrian manufacturer still believes, a sign that anything is still possible. Pit Beirer assured that "we have not given up on the idea of keeping Pedro with KTM in 2027, because, as everyone knows, giving up is not our thing."

In any case, the orange brand has already targeted another big name, Alex Marquez, who visited headquarters during the winter. The younger of the Cervera brothers wants a factory team at all costs, after emerging as the 2025 MotoGP runner-up. Maverick Viñales will take the other side of the garage, even if the rider from Roses doesn’t yet seem at his best despite Jorge Lorenzo joining as coach.

New horizons at Honda

At Honda, the riders seem quite satisfied with the evolution of the RC213V. Both Joan Mir and Luca Marini, after the Thai GP, concluded that staying under the HRC umbrella could be a great short-term option. The Golden Wing company has already secured Fabio Quartararo; it remains to be seen who will be his next box mate next MotoGP season.

Marquez nearing renewal

Marc Marquez’s confirmation with Ducati seems certain, with Pecco Bagnaia choosing to move to Aprilia alongside his friend ‘Bez’. A fully ‘made in Italy’ duo on a motorcycle built entirely in Italy and owned by a company based in the Bel Paese. A great sight for all Italian fans, who will surely be thrilled to cheer for their colors...

Despite Austrian hopes, Pedro Acosta seems to have already reached an agreement with Ducati, which favors an all-Spanish lineup. The Desmosedici did not give the impression of being the invincible bike it was last year. As Bagnaia said, "it’s clear that Ducati has taken a step back and Aprilia one forward."

Concern in the Yamaha camp

Yamaha’s was certainly the most frustrated box of the Buriram weekend. For Quartararo, the developments at Honda and HRC’s evidently solid work are a huge relief, since his initial decision to switch was not without risk. This season will probably feel endless for him, but at least he knows a bike awaits that will allow him to aim for success again.

But what must Jorge Martin be thinking, having decided to sign with Iwata even before winter testing? The impression is that he is once again leaving the best bike to embrace a project that is currently shaky.