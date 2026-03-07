Aleix Espargaró under fire: responds to criticism and clashes with the team

Aleix Espargaró has once again set social media ablaze, although this time MotoGP and his role as a Honda test rider have nothing to do with it. The rider has found himself caught in a whirlwind of controversy after a video was published showing him descending at high speed by bike from the Els Angels pass in Girona, dangerously overtaking several cars. Once again, Aleix, known for speaking his mind, is not staying silent.

The video goes viral

The video went viral after it was posted on the Museu Vicenç Folgado’s Instagram account. The footage shows a cyclist in the Lidl-Trek team kit making an overtake that many have called risky. Although his identity was not initially confirmed, his physique and the team colors immediately suggested it was Aleix Espargaró.

The team’s reaction

The problem is that the cycling team was not at all pleased to see one of its representatives in that situation. Therefore, management could not hide its disappointment at the images depicting their ambassador to the world. The Lidl-Trek team stated that it was "aware of the images circulating on social media this week and wants to be very clear: the behavior shown does not reflect the values or standards that govern us as a team." There will soon be a conversation with the rider from Granollers, as he is believed to have damaged the company’s image.

Aleix’s response

The MotoGP test rider quickly learned of the news and posted a photo of himself on a bike on the route in question in Girona. He doesn’t understand why he’s being so harshly criticized for a maneuver he considers normal. "Do I really need to justify myself for overtaking a car traveling at 30 km/h on a dashed line, with perfect visibility?" The 36-year-old Andorra resident believes all the commotion caused by the incident is pointless and feels unfairly targeted by the media.