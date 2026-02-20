MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Aleix Espargaró against everyone: new social media spat

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 20 February 2026 at 09:15
Aleix Espargaro confident for MotoGP in the city tracks
The news that MotoGP will race on the streets of Adelaide has caused quite a stir. It seems absurd and dangerous to see prototypes blazing at 340 km/h through city streets. On the other hand, fans of the World Championship are not taking Phillip Island’s exclusion from the calendar well. But there’s a dissenting voice: Aleix Espargaró.

Phillip Island too dangerous?

The Honda test rider says he supports removing the Australian track from the MotoGP championship. For many, nostalgia and memories prevail; for him, it’s a danger to be avoided. "It’s a blast, but at the same time, for many reasons, it’s one of the most dangerous circuits on the calendar. Every year the situation gets worse," Aleix Espargaró stated on his X account.
The riders have addressed this issue several times in the Safety Commission. Not only because of the track’s layout, but also due to gusts of wind that compromise athletes’ performance (and safety). Naturally, everyone is now wondering: how can a street circuit really be safe?

MotoGP on city streets

We have examples from Formula 1 in Monaco or Singapore, where the walls are just a short distance from the wheels. But according to Aleix, the people in charge of MotoGP have a clear vision and won’t make mistakes. "It’s not a street circuit like the one we all imagine, like Monaco in F1. I have full confidence that MotoGP has studied Adelaide and is certain it can provide run-off areas just as safe (or even safer) as the last corner at Phillip Island."
The elder of the Espargaró brothers calls for patience, convinced that the Adelaide circuit won’t be the one we currently see used by the V8 Supercars. "Who said they’ll race on this track exactly as it is? I’m sure there will be run-off areas as large as those on a normal circuit, or even larger! This is something completely new, and we need to give MotoGP time."

Rider safety

Number 41 has always advocated for rider safety, so his opinion may seem unconventional. But he clarifies: "MotoGP knows that we riders will not take to the track unless there are adequate run-off areas, like on a normal circuit. With something as innovative as a street circuit, for the first time in history, we will examine everything very carefully."

