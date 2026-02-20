Moreira Named Italtrans Ambassador, Details Revealed: From the Moto2 Crown to a Limitless Project

Diogo Moreira and Italtrans, a long-term collaboration after the great story written last year in Moto2. The details.

Diogo Moreira, which delivered a historic Moto2 title, will continue into the Brazilian talent's MotoGP adventure, and not only on track. The new Pro Honda LCR rider will in fact be an Italtrans ambassador, acting as spokesperson and "face" of the brand, to enhance the company and build further collaborations with partners, customers, and motorsport enthusiasts. An even stronger, all-round bond for a pairing that has just written an incredible page in two-wheeled history. It was already mentioned at the presentation of the 2026 team, and now the Italtrans Racing Team provides a few more details.

First and foremost, as seen in the cover photo, the Italtrans logo will always be clearly visible at the center of Diogo Moreira’s helmet visor. On the track side, this collaboration guarantees exclusive benefits for guests, stakeholders, and sponsors of the Italtrans Racing Team. The partnership also extends to all sponsors of the Moto2 team, who will have the opportunity to develop an ongoing and collaborative relationship with Diogo Moreira. A long-term project, focused on enhancing the company, creating content, and building authentic relationships with partners, customers, and motorsport fans.

Long-term project

“Diogo is not only an extraordinary talent, but a person who perfectly embodies Italtrans’ values: passion, commitment, team spirit, and the drive to grow.” These are the enthusiastic words of team owner Laura Bertulessi to highlight the bond formed with the young Brazilian champion. “After sharing an incredible journey culminating in the world title, we are proud to continue this collaboration and to have him as an Ambassador for our brand. Together we want to keep building a solid, innovative project inspired by the people who make a difference every day.”

No less enthusiastic is Diogo Moreira: “Italtrans is like a family to me. With them I have grown tremendously, both as a rider and as a person. I am very grateful for all the moments we have experienced together and for the incredible goals we have achieved. It is an honor to continue racing together, representing the company’s values.”