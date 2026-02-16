Moto2 thrills at Jerez: record times for KALEX, Boscoscuro and Forward, Gonzalez the outright leader

Checkered flag on the first day of Moto2 testing at Jerez, records already shattered: here’s how it went.

First day at Jerez and Moto2 is already on record pace. The news is that all three manufacturers in the category managed it: KALEX, with Manuel Gonzalez (Intact GP) topping the charts today, but also Boscoscuro with Izan Guevara (Pramac Yamaha) and Celestino Vietti (SpeedRS), and finally the sharp effort by Forward with Alex Escrig (KLINT Racing). Very interesting markers already on this opening day of testing at the Andalusian track, the first truly complete one after the issues at Portimao: first bad weather, then oil on track that caused several crashes (all riders OK) and brought out an early red flag. This time the weather is kind, and all the Moto2 protagonists can conduct proper testing.

After the Moto3 test wrapped up yesterday, it’s time for the intermediate class, immediately on record pace. In order: the first to emerge was Daniel Holgado, who early in the afternoon matched the official all-time fastest lap at Jerez, 1:39.564, set by Deniz Oncu in the 2025 Spanish GP. That was just the beginning, as times dropped further, down to a 1:39.088 set by last year’s runner-up Gonzalez. The fastest Italian today is Celestino Vietti, also under the official record and 7th overall. Italy stood out with multiple teams too: beyond those already mentioned, strong showings from REDS Fantic Racing with Baltus and Italjet Gresini with Lopez, both inside the top 10, while Tony Arbolino is quite far back as he returns to KALEX after a year with Boscoscuro. Looking at the rookies, the best today is Luca Lunetta, 14th with the Boscoscuro of the SpeedRS Team. Tomorrow action resumes from 10 to 18 for the second and final day of official Moto2 testing; below are all of today’s times.

Day 1 standings