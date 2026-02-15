Finally, the sun: Guido Pini second only to Carpe in Moto3 tests at Jerez

Good weather and the first real 2026 tests for Moto3 at Jerez: the standings from day one.

Alvaro Carpe just 64 thousandths ahead of Guido Pini at the end of the first day of testing: they’ll be back on track tomorrow too, again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., before making room for Moto2 for another two days. It’s cold, but at last we can talk about sunshine from the morning for these official Moto3 tests, for the first time after the “That bright circle in the sky is neither a poorly switched-off spotlight nor an unidentified object. It’s our friend the sun, missing for the past month and a half. At last it’s on track with us for these official Moto3 tests.” The weather is definitely better in Jerez, withjust 64 thousandths ahead ofat the end of the first day of testing: they’ll be back on track tomorrow too, again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., before making room for Moto2 for another two days. It’s cold, but at last we can talk about sunshine from the morning for these officialtests, for the first time after the bad weather encountered in Portimao a few days ago. The entire Iberian Peninsula really went through a rough spell weather-wise, but now there are some encouraging signs. Even the sentence posted this morning on the Jerez circuit’s social profile, with an attached photo, was telling:

Let’s recall the benchmark times on the Andalusian track: absolute record 1:43.710 set by David Alonso in 2024; the best race lap is 1:45.105 by Ryusei Yamanaka, also in the 2024 season. Looking at today’s on-track action, Guido Pini (Leopard Racing) stayed on top for a long time with a best lap of 1:45.044: remember this is only his second outing with Leopard Honda—it could be a very positive sign, but it’s better to wait for the first GP before drawing conclusions. Also because in testing it’s much more important to gel with the bike than to chase the stopwatch! However, Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) did better, laying down the only lap under the 1:45 barrier in the final hour of this opening day at Jerez, with Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) third, about a tenth off the leader.

These are the first truly useful tests for David Munoz, who, we recall, was KO at the end of the 2025 season due to a fractured femur. As for the rookies, Jerez offers the first real opportunity to start laying the foundations for their Moto3 World Championship adventure. Let’s list them all, starting with those who already have some world experience as a wild card or substitute: Brian Uriarte (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Marco Morelli (Aspar Team), Zen Mitani (Honda Team Asia), Casey O’Gorman (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Hakim Danish (MSi Racing Team), Jesus Rios (Snipers Team), Adrian Cruces (CIP Green Power). To them we add the absolute rookies Veda Pratama (Honda Team Asia), Rico Salmela (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Leo Rammerstorfer (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

Day 1 standings