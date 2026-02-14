Ducati says no to a factory-team seat: Alex Marquez ignites the MotoGP market

Alex Marquez is one of the most sought-after riders in the upcoming MotoGP rider market. After clinching 2nd place in the 2025 final standings, the Gresini rider set the fastest time in testing in Malaysia. Immediately quick on the Ducati GP26, he seems to have closed the gap to his brother Marc. It’s set to be a great, even fight—before the younger Marquez takes a different path...

Alex Marquez heading to Austria

During the three days at Sepang, Alex Marquez announced that in Thailand, where the first GP of the new MotoGP season will be held, he will reveal his future. It had long been clear that Ducati would never promote him to the factory team alongside his older brother. Now that Alex has shown what he’s made of, his next destination can only be a factory team. KTM is trying everything to lock down Pedro Acosta, but his signing with Borgo Panigale is now considered a certainty.

Vinales–Marquez, an attacking duo

At this point Mattighofen is considering a strong option. From 2027, Maverick Vinales’ move to the official box seems certain, and alongside him they’re eyeing Alex Marquez. According to Speedweek.com, the Gresini rider has paid a visit to the KTM racing department in Munderfing. This could mean a lot with a view to 2027... The docking maneuver is almost complete, helped along by intervention from sponsor Red Bull, which has supported Alex for years.

Gresini ‘consoles’ itself with Aldeguer

Gresini will lose its heavy hitter next MotoGP season. Inevitable for a satellite team. But all signs suggest they will manage to retain Fermin Aldeguer, with a factory-spec Ducati Desmosedici. After all, the young Spaniard, who took a premier-class win as a rookie, has a direct contract with Ducati Corse. It’s hard to guarantee him a seat in red, as promised in the past... But perhaps patience and hard work could pay off in the future.

Fermin’s future