Marc Marquez–Ducati talks on hold: the reasons behind the endless wait

Everyone is waiting for Marc Marquez ’s official renewal with Ducati, but there are still a few details to iron out. The top brass at Borgo Panigale have hinted that renewing a superstar takes time. Meanwhile, MotoGP lands in Thailand, and there don’t seem to be any signs of a possible announcement that would finally kick off the rider market.

The length of the contract

The champion from Cervera has found a bike with which he can win the World Championship again. The most logical path is to stay, but for now everything is quiet. Negotiations have been ongoing for months, though they’re dragging on longer than expected. It doesn’t seem to be a matter of money, even if Marc Marquez has surely received richer offers. According to some reports, it could be about the contract length. Marc Marquez is said to be asking for a 1+1-year deal instead of a two-year contract. This is likely due to the MotoGP regulations changes coming in 2027, which are an unknown for all manufacturers.

The call of Honda?

The nine-time champion is almost 33 and has repeatedly emphasized that he’s entered the twilight of his professional career. That’s why he doesn’t want to waste a single season, aiming to win as many world titles as possible. At the end of 2027 he would like to be free to decide whether to continue with Ducati or move on. There’s even been talk of Honda as a possible destination for Marc Marquez, with speculation about a return to finish his career in the colors of the Japanese manufacturer.

The garage mate

The market also depends on Marc Marquez’s decision, which is why everything is on hold until his future with Ducati is confirmed. According to others, the video aired on the official MotoGP channels hid a message to Borgo Panigale. Imagining the starting grid for 2027, he deliberately did not include himself.