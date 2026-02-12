Marc Marquez breaks his silence on the rider market: "I have too much information

MotoGP is waiting for the first official moves in the rider market. So far, only Aprilia has announced the renewal of Marco Bezzecchi, while in the paddock corridors there are only rumors. There’s talk of Fabio Quartararo at Yamaha, Alex Marquez in the KTM factory team, and Pedro Acosta at Ducati. Marc Marquez tries to get everyone to agree... in a video published by the championship’s official channel.

Alex Marquez in the Ducati factory team

The reigning MotoGP champion stood in front of a whiteboard to play the role of manager and draw the 2027 starting grid. "I’ve got too much information," joked the Cervera phenomenon, who ruled himself out of the line-up! His first move is to reconfirm Fermin Aldeguer with Gresini, paired with David Alonso. He envisions his brother Alex Marquez in the official Ducati team alongside Pecco Bagnaia. Alas, we know for certain that there won’t be a spot for the younger Marquez in the Red team’s garage.

Honda dream team

A prediction that reveals all his humor, dismissing all the talk about Pedro Acosta . According to the nine-time world champion, his compatriot, who will race with KTM in 2026, will end up on a Honda. In the same factory box would be Jorge Martin! An explosive pairing to try to bring HRC back to the top levels of the championship. After all, the manufacturer from the Land of the Rising Sun hasn’t won a MotoGP title since 2019, before Marc’s serious injury at Jerez in 2020.

Yamaha and KTM

Continuing with the more straightforward options, Marc Marquez placed Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira at LCR Honda. Both are among the few with a secure contract for next MotoGP season. According to the superstar’s forecast, Yamaha is also considering a “dream team.” Joan Mir would be ready to sign with the Iwata manufacturer. His teammate won’t be Quartararo (linked with Aprilia), but rather Toprak Razgatlioglu.

For KTM, Marc Marquez’s choice is clear and unequivocal: Maverick Vinales. The Catalan rider would take the lead at the Austrian manufacturer, with Daniel Holgado ready to make the jump from Moto2 to gain experience with the Tech3 team. Other intriguing moves Marc hinted at include Luca Marini’s return to his brother’s team, VR46, where he would race alongside Celestino Vietti. He also confirmed that Jack Miller will remain active until 2027, with a seat at the Pramac Yamaha team.

Marc rules himself out

The most surprising thing about the entire video is that Marc took himself off the list. He filled all the slots for factory and satellite bikes, but didn’t put himself anywhere. When asked directly if that means he’ll be on vacation in 2027, number 93 replied with a "Maybe, you never know." In the end, it’s just a game, but it’s not out of the question that some of the info might be right...!