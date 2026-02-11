Gigi Dall'Igna: "Ducati is like Valentino Rossi

Ducati starts as the favorite again for the 2026 MotoGP season, the last of the 1000cc era. Next year, many things will change—almost everything—so much so that it could be a year zero, a reshuffling of the deck that could put Borgo Panigale at a disadvantage. Gigi Dall'Igna is enjoying the present and looks to the near future with ambition.

Rules... changes ahead

The rules have remained unchanged for a long time, so now it's time to change," Dall'Igna told Speedweek.com. "Especially regarding the bikes' speed. 360 km/h? That's quite high; I think it's important to reduce this speed." The Desmosedici GP has proven to be the best bike in recent years, racking up wins and records, as well as the last four world titles. From 2027 the course will change; it will be a leap into the unknown, with the risk of having to relinquish the MotoGP world throne. No regrets at Ducati, ready to face a new challenge.

The new rules will remain in place at least until 2032, so there will be time to improve in every technical area. The Emilia-based brand has shown it knows how to move perfectly within the gray areas of the regulations, finding innovative and nearly revolutionary solutions. The goal is to do it again, but at first it won’t be easy.

The new blood of Borgo Panigale

We're the only ones who aren't trying to copy other manufacturers. We train our employees in-house." It all hinges on technologies, which are themselves rapidly evolving. You have to keep up with the times. "I really enjoy working with young people because they have a fresh attitude. That helps us stay young! It's more or less like Valentino [Rossi]. He created the Academy with young riders and benefited from it himself. It's the same for us." The Ducati-Corse Group counts a large number of talented engineers who represent excellent potential for the years to come. Some of them have moved to other brands in recent years...

Ducati challenges history