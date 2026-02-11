Marc Márquez on alert after the test: "I thought I’d be better"

Marc Marquez immediately stole the show at the MotoGP test in Malaysia. After four months out due to the injury sustained in Mandalika, there was anticipation to see him back on the Ducati Desmosedici. The reigning champion got off to a strong start, even though he still needs to find that magical feeling that makes him unbeatable.

Not yet in peak form

When you get on these beasts, the MotoGP bikes, that’s when you really see what you need. I realized I’m still missing something. Especially on the single lap, I felt good; but when I did more laps in a row, I got more tired. We still have two or three weeks before the season starts; and after Thailand, we have another two weeks before Brazil." During the winter break, the rider from Cervera had to follow a meticulous rehabilitation plan, between medical sessions and the gym. Back on track at the Aspar Circuit with a Panigale, everything seemed resolved from a physical standpoint. But in an interview with Benzine Media, Marc Marquez admits he’s not at 100%. "."

The third day in Malaysia

The issues came to a head on the third day of testing at Sepang, when he simulated a Sprint Race. The nine-time world champion felt some physical pain, to the point of having to change his riding style. "Honestly, I thought I would feel better... In the final laps I wasn’t riding perfectly, I wasn’t using my body. It wasn’t the ideal position, but it’s not the first time I’ve ridden like that. So, little by little, we need to figure out how to do it."

The new Desmosedici

The positive thing, which gives you peace of mind, is that the engine hasn’t been changed and everything that’s tested can be adjusted back and forth. It’s true that you need to choose an aerodynamic option, but then you also have a second chance. So I’m calm in that respect." With engines frozen, the Ducati GP26 isn’t very different from the bike with which he dominated the 2025 MotoGP title. But there are various updates to digest and an aerodynamic package to choose. An option that doesn’t seem to worry Marc. "."

Goals for 2026

The goal doesn’t change, but this time Marquez will face the championship without tension. "I know that every year is one less year in which I can enjoy my passion, so I always try to make the most of it. The responsibility I felt last year was greater. This year I feel the same motivation, but with less pressure. In the end, if you ride for Ducati Lenovo, you must fight for wins and for the title. But now I’m calm."