MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Marc Márquez on alert after the test: "I thought I’d be better"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 11 February 2026 at 10:05
mm93
Marc Marquez immediately stole the show at the MotoGP test in Malaysia. After four months out due to the injury sustained in Mandalika, there was anticipation to see him back on the Ducati Desmosedici. The reigning champion got off to a strong start, even though he still needs to find that magical feeling that makes him unbeatable.

Not yet in peak form

During the winter break, the rider from Cervera had to follow a meticulous rehabilitation plan, between medical sessions and the gym. Back on track at the Aspar Circuit with a Panigale, everything seemed resolved from a physical standpoint. But in an interview with Benzine Media, Marc Marquez admits he’s not at 100%. "When you get on these beasts, the MotoGP bikes, that’s when you really see what you need. I realized I’m still missing something. Especially on the single lap, I felt good; but when I did more laps in a row, I got more tired. We still have two or three weeks before the season starts; and after Thailand, we have another two weeks before Brazil."

The third day in Malaysia

The issues came to a head on the third day of testing at Sepang, when he simulated a Sprint Race. The nine-time world champion felt some physical pain, to the point of having to change his riding style. "Honestly, I thought I would feel better... In the final laps I wasn’t riding perfectly, I wasn’t using my body. It wasn’t the ideal position, but it’s not the first time I’ve ridden like that. So, little by little, we need to figure out how to do it."

The new Desmosedici

With engines frozen, the Ducati GP26 isn’t very different from the bike with which he dominated the 2025 MotoGP title. But there are various updates to digest and an aerodynamic package to choose. An option that doesn’t seem to worry Marc. "The positive thing, which gives you peace of mind, is that the engine hasn’t been changed and everything that’s tested can be adjusted back and forth. It’s true that you need to choose an aerodynamic option, but then you also have a second chance. So I’m calm in that respect."

Goals for 2026

The goal doesn’t change, but this time Marquez will face the championship without tension. "I know that every year is one less year in which I can enjoy my passion, so I always try to make the most of it. The responsibility I felt last year was greater. This year I feel the same motivation, but with less pressure. In the end, if you ride for Ducati Lenovo, you must fight for wins and for the title. But now I’m calm."

Read also

Marc Marquez: "My brother Alex is moving out of the houseMarc Marquez: "My brother Alex is moving out of the house
Marc Marquez after the Sepang test: "There were riders faster than meMarc Marquez after the Sepang test: "There were riders faster than me
Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP

Gigi Dall'Igna: "Ducati is like Valentino Rossi

11 February 2026
motogp-dorna-nuovo-nome
MotoGP

MotoGP Revolution: Dorna Sports changes its name and structure under Liberty Media’s leadership

10 February 2026

More news

Gigi Dall'Igna

Gigi Dall'Igna: "Ducati is like Valentino Rossi

MotoGP
aprilia

Aprilia invests in Sportbike: four RS 660s and a program to develop young talent

Road Racing
pini-leopard-moto3-portimao

Guido Pini tops his debut with Leopard Honda; Moto3 hampered by bad weather at Portimao

Road Racing
pirelli

Tire scare at Phillip Island: a thousand tires airlifted to save testing, but the new spec won’t arrive until Friday

Superbike

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati MotoGP 2026 Aerodynamics: Four Options, Decision at Buriram

MotoGP
Gigi Dall'Igna

Gigi Dall'Igna: "Ducati is like Valentino Rossi

MotoGP
Luca Marini

Aleix Espargaró vs Joan Mir: conflicting views inside the Honda garage

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia and the Acosta rumors: "That's how it should be

MotoGP
motogp-dorna-nuovo-nome

MotoGP Revolution: Dorna Sports changes its name and structure under Liberty Media’s leadership

MotoGP

Loading