Shakedown Test: Marc Marquez's new Ducati GP26

In Malaysia, the MotoGP Shakedown is underway and the first technical innovations of the prototypes are starting to emerge. All eyes are on the Ducati Desmosedici GP26 ridden by Michele Pirro, the only one allowed on track, for now, on a Red. The Apulian test rider is forging the red arrow that will soon be in the hands of reigning champion Marc Marquez

New aerodynamics for the GP26

In the Ducati Lenovo garage, we saw Michele Pirro in the saddle. And this GP26 is significantly different from last year’s model. The most important change concerns the prominent winglets on the Desmosedici’s front end. A bike that looks different and aggressive, with new winglets and front fenders sporting an eye-catching design. This bike represents a rather radical aerodynamic leap forward, which Michele Pirro was the first to have the pleasure of testing.

The MotoGP world champion team did not want to wait for the official tests to try out the updates. At first glance, the upper section appears a bit more squared-off, and the air intake is more horizontal. The new side fairing features a distinctive step with a slit in the upper part. It remains to be seen whether Ducati will homologate the new fairing in time for the start of the season.

Ducati on the attack

The first days have provided useful clues about what the 2026 season might hold. Despite the fact that motorcycle designs will have to change radically from 2027, Ducati seems to have pushed to the maximum for this year as well, aiming to close the 1000cc engine era with another victory. And Marc Marquez ’s tenth title... In recent days Davide Barana and Gigi Dall’Igna had hinted at an unprecedented front holeshot device, ahead of the definitive farewell to this type of system in MotoGP.

The Sepang Shakedown