Ducati: new aerodynamic trick to beat Aprilia

The start of the 2026 MotoGP season has shown that Ducati ’s dominance may no longer be as unchallenged as it was a year ago. Aprilia made its breakthrough over the winter break and now stands as the main challenger to the Reds, thanks to an RS-GP that has made aerodynamics one of its strengths. Will Marc Marquez’s talent be enough to confirm themselves as world champions again?

Aprilia’s climb

The Buriram weekend marked a historic day for Aprilia: its four riders occupied the top five, a landmark result that demonstrates the level of competitiveness the brand has reached. Ducati, on the other hand, experienced one of the most disappointing starts to a MotoGP season in recent years. While Marco Bezzecchi took the victory, the Borgo Panigale team saw its streak of 88 consecutive races with at least one bike on the podium come to an end.

Three days of testing at Jerez

In recent days Ducati, as well as Aprilia, KTM and Yamaha, carried out a private test at Jerez . The priority seemed to be the evolution of the 2027 prototypes, which will undergo major changes as required by the regulations. Not only Pirelli tires instead of Michelin, new more sustainable fuels, and engines with displacement reduced to 850cc. But also much-reduced aerodynamics and no holeshot systems, an area where Ducati has reigned supreme in recent years.

Michele Pirro was at Jerez for the Emilia-based brand and set times around 1:39, bearing in mind that the lap record set by Quartararo is 1:35.6. A three-second gap that will probably be closed with the next evolutions, more easily reduced when the 2027 MotoGP prototype passes into the hands of the factory riders. But the 41-year-old test rider from Puglia didn’t work only on the future.

2026 aerodynamic updates

As former rider and technical analyst Sylvain Guintoli pointed out, Ducati is developing significant aerodynamic updates to keep up with Aprilia this season. The Thai GP set off a few alarm bells in the Ducati garage, determined to defend the MotoGP title, the last of the 1000cc era. In fact, it seems that the men in red have focused more on 2026 than on next year.

As can be seen from the images, Ducati appears to be testing an aerodynamic device that activates on corner exit. The new aero pack will not debut immediately even if the response is positive. As per the regulations, one aerodynamic update is allowed during the MotoGP season, and they will have to choose carefully if and when to play this card.

Aprilia has shown that its aerodynamic package may be the most complete on the grid. With a more aggressive fairing design and solutions inspired by Formula 1, such as the innovative F-duct adapted to MotoGP regulations, Noale has taken a step forward in terms of performance and stability. Now Ducati is no longer alone at the top of the championship...