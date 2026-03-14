MotoGP test at Jerez: 850cc bikes in action, Honda absent but making noise

While the MotoGP championship takes a break before the next race in Brazil, the premier-class bikes aren’t stopping. On the Jerez circuit, four manufacturers—everyone except Honda—held three days of private testing to fine-tune the 850cc bikes for 2027 and more.

KTM fields Pedrosa and Espargaro

I think lap times on many tracks will be very similar, or even faster, because you have less weight and power but better handling. We’ll see how it goes." One of the most active teams was KTM , which rolled out its full test squad with Pol Espargaró and Dani Pedrosa. Both riders worked with the new 850cc bike, the technical base that will be used in the championship over the coming years. According to early estimates, this engine produces about 30 horsepower less than the current 1000cc power unit. But that doesn’t necessarily mean top speeds and performance will be lower, as stated by Marc Marquez: "."

Gradual reduction of aerodynamics

It’s not the first test for the Austrian team, which had already tried this bike on the same circuit in December 2025, although the current prototype has evolved. One of the most notable changes is the reduction of certain aerodynamic elements, in line with future MotoGP regulations that call for a drastic cutback in aero devices, starting with every type of holeshot system.

Brand consultant Heinz Kinigadner explained that the aim is to rack up as many kilometers as possible in the shortest time. He emphasized that the idea is to test the motorcycle "in different conditions and on as many tracks as possible," taking advantage of every testing opportunity to gather data.

Aprilia, Ducati, and Yamaha at work

KTM wasn’t the only manufacturer present at Jerez. The test teams from Ducati , Aprilia, and Yamaha Motor Company were also on track, with Michele Pirro, Lorenzo Savadori, and Andrea Dovizioso respectively. In addition to working with the 850cc displacement specifications, the riders also began testing Pirelli tires, MotoGP’s official supplier starting in 2027.

Rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu was also in action, taking advantage of the concessions regulations. This year only Yamaha can use regular riders on track for private MotoGP tests. Iwata is capitalizing on the situation to rack up more miles for the SBK champion ahead of the next World Championship commitments. While the test team worked on the future M1, the Turk rode the 1000cc bike with Michelin tires. At the Thailand GP, Toprak lapped significantly slower than his brand mates and finished 17th. The first goal will be to score his first points in the MotoGP riders’ standings.

Honda appears on video...

Honda was absent at Jerez, but that doesn’t mean the Japanese giant doesn’t already have the new 850cc prototype in the pipeline. HRC decided to reveal for the first time the sound and performance of its new bike with which it aims to return to the top from 2027. Although the tests were conducted in total secrecy last December at the Sepang circuit, the footage has only now been released. Takaaki Nakagami carried out the first on-track shakedown, having to ride in the wet and on tricky asphalt conditions. "The first impression is that it’s ‘super light.’ I was a bit surprised in these conditions. Yes, it’s really pleasant," said the Japanese rider.

... waiting for Aleix Espargaro

In January the Honda 850cc prototype returned to action, once again at Sepang. While awaiting the official 2027 test for all manufacturers, scheduled for May 18, Aleix Espargaró’s work with the Honda test team will focus on refining the RC213V, the bike they will use this year. From that date, he will end his mission with the 2026 Honda and begin working closely with Nakagami on the RC214V. Both test riders from the Japanese manufacturer will take to the track in Brno on June 22, the day after the Czech Republic GP.