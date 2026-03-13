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Ducati testing at Jerez: what Marc Marquez's 2027 Ducati will be like

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 13 March 2026 at 10:54
Marc Marquez e Michele Pirro
The MotoGP World Championship is on hold awaiting the next round in Brazil on March 20–22. But in Borgo Panigale, work is already underway with a view to 2027, on the new 850cc prototype in action at the Jerez circuit. What will Marc Marquez’s Red be like?

Pirro at Jerez

Test rider Michele Pirro is already back in action after replacing Fermin Aldeguer in the Thailand GP. The rider from Puglia is focused on developing the Desmosedici GP26, aiming to best prepare the bike for the upcoming calendar commitments and lay the groundwork for MotoGP in 2027. It’s an intense job, with a focus on new electronic and engine components that could become part of the next generation of prototypes. A crucial test to anticipate future challenges and further improve the performance of the Ducati GP26, which for now seems to have lost a bit of its advantage over rivals.

New engines, tires, and aerodynamics

Michele Pirro is known for the precision of the data he provides to engineers; he tested various compounds and configurations, seeking the right balance between power, grip, and wear. Starting next MotoGP season, not only the bikes will change, but also (and especially) the tires, with Michelin giving way to Pirelli.
The Jerez test is scheduled for three consecutive days, concluding on Friday. During this period, Pirro will alternate between different setups and components, generating precise data that will be analyzed by the team led by Gigi Dall’Igna. The choice of the Andalusian track is no coincidence, as it features demanding asphalt and a mix of slow and fast corners. There’s also the weather factor, which at the end of winter is anything but guaranteed.

The new prototypes according to Marquez

A new challenge is opening up for Ducati: can it stay at the top of MotoGP after this radical change? What will the prototypes be like from 2027 onward? Marc Marquez ventures an answer. According to the Cervera champion, lap times could remain “similar, or even faster.”
The nine-time world champion believes the current top speed of 360 km/h is of little relevance to the show and comes at the expense of safety. “I think it’s a pointless speed for the spectacle and that it greatly increases the risk. There’s also another problem: the run-off areas at many circuits were starting to become too small.”
Despite the ban on ride-height adjustment devices, the switch from Michelin to Pirelli tires, and the imposition of new limits on aerodynamics, Marc Marquez expects that the lap times of the 850 cc bikes could actually be faster, “because they will have lower weight and power, but better handling.”

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Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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