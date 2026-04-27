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You can't ask for anything more!": Jorge Martin leads the charge after the Jerez test

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 27 April 2026 at 19:30
martin-motogp-test-jerez
Jorge Martin very satisfied with the just-completed MotoGP test day at Jerez: the Aprilia rider’s statements.
The Jerez test was extremely important for Aprilia, particularly for one rider, Jorge Martin, the only one from the Venetian brand short on official testing, given that he had skipped the one in Malaysia due to the well-known physical issues. He needed to make up for that lost time, and the 2024 MotoGP world champion is clearly very satisfied. His best time was a 1:36.683 on the 26th of the 27 laps completed in the afternoon session, about 7 tenths off leader Ogura, who heads an Aprilia 1-2-3.
But that wasn’t the primary goal of the day; some previously missed tests were necessary to fine-tune the feeling with the RS-GP, in a season that has anyway started brilliantly, with the only exception being the first zero of 2026, right in the chaotic Saturday Sprint at Jerez. Of course, there will be unpredictability in the revolutionary 2027, but is Martin perhaps starting to regret what seems a certain move to Yamaha?

“Nothing negative”

“I finally had a full day of testing,” Jorge Martin told Sky Sport MotoGP. “I’m making up for the time lost in the Malaysia tests; I still hadn’t been able to try a lot of parts because it’s impossible during a race weekend.” Sometimes the importance of winter testing is still underestimated, when you set the base for the new season and then build from there. The Spaniard worked very hard today.
“I found a bit of confidence, a bit of traction; we improved in braking, in turning, in acceleration... There are still a few small things left to try, but the important part is done.” His final assessment of this test day is that of a rider very satisfied with the situation. “There’s nothing negative in what I tested; it’s all positive. You couldn’t ask for anything more!” declared rider #89. “Obviously everyone is improving and making steps forward, but we’re continuing on our path, and we’re doing well.”

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Jorge Martin

byDiana Tamantini

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