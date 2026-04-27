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Jerez Test: Aprilia 1-2-3, Ducati in pursuit — final standings, surprises and updates

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 27 April 2026 at 19:11
motogp-jerez-test
The single official MotoGP test day at the Circuito de Jerez–Ángel Nieto is complete. The standings and the latest updates.
Monday’s test ended under the banner of Aprilia. Topping the sheets was the Trackhouse Racing duo (as the Venetian manufacturer itself emphasized, fundamental in the development process), with Ai Ogura clocking a 1:35.944 in the final minutes, edging Raul Fernandez—long in the lead—by just 5 thousandths. The afternoon resumed from Alex Marquez’s 1:36.394 set in the morning session. More precisely, it was an Aprilia trio on top, with Marco Bezzecchi third, ahead of Marc Marquez—best of the Ducatis—by only 5 thousandths. That wraps it up in Jerez: after the Grand Prix, the official MotoGP class tests on the Andalusian track are now complete as well. Incidents were recorded for Diogo Moreira and Jack Miller, with consequences only for their bikes. Here are the updates and the final times.

What we saw today

All eyes on Aprilia again during this single official test day in Jerez. The Italian marque first brought an intriguing tail unit with a data collection system, then an innovative windscreen, in addition to carrying out intense setup work—not only with Jorge Martin—to make up for all the time lost due to missing winter tests. As already confirmed during the Spanish GP weekend, Aprilia will also debut the 850cc engine on Wednesday and Thursday with test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
At KTM, a new fairing appeared with Dani Pedrosa, while Pedro Acosta worked on various aerodynamic solutions. Yamaha introduced a new rear aero package, whereas Honda showed no new parts, focusing instead on setup and electronics: development must consider both this year and 2027, as Alberto Puig explained to motogp.com during the test day. Ducati, finally, ran its own aerodynamic trials with a new fairing, seeking the right solution to be far more competitive and reignite the battle with Aprilia.

The final classification

Final MotoGP test classification at Jerez

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Ai Ogura

byDiana Tamantini

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