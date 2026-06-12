Factory up in smoke, results in free fall: red alert for Honda across MotoGP, SBK, and MXGP

MotoGP, Superbike, Motocross and the fire at the Barcelona complex: Honda is going through a long and complicated period.

Saying the Golden Wing is going through a dark spell is perhaps an understatement. Not everywhere, but if we look at the three major World Championships—MotoGP, Superbike, and Motocross—we can see that for Honda it’s currently quite hard to find reasons to smile. In Grand Prix racing and production-derived series the “Caporetto” is more than evident, but even in MXGP something isn’t right, and what’s particularly surprising is the silence from the team and HRC following no fewer than three technical problems (in just eight rounds!) that have struck ace Jeffrey Herlings, something that could already jeopardize his chase for the crown. And the serious fire that broke out in Spain in recent days, with unfortunately significant material damage, doesn’t help either... Let’s analyze these situations.

Honda on fire

Last week a serious fire broke out (it seems it started from the photovoltaic panels) at the Santa Perpètua de Mogoda facility near Barcelona: no injuries (around 150 employees evacuated without consequences), but there was considerable material damage and a massive rescue effort was required to bring the flames under control. A huge column of smoke was visible from kilometers away, as many as 28 fire engines arrived on the scene, and the situation further deteriorated when part of the building’s structure collapsed, forcing firefighters to change strategy. With entry into the complex becoming too dangerous, efforts had to be focused from the outside to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby commercial activities. The facility included Montesa Honda, the prestigious Honda Safety Institute, a recognized center for rider training and road safety, as well as various technical and logistical infrastructures tied to Honda’s sporting side, especially MotoGP team equipment, but no comments have been released on that to date.

Honda MotoGP: only Moreira shines

With Johann Zarco sidelined long-term after the serious injury in Catalunya, the ball has now passed to LCR’s Brazilian rookie, who especially in Hungary impressed, finishing as the top Honda in both the Sprint and the GP. He had already done well at Mugello, but things became clear at Balaton Park. An embarrassment for the factory team, while the rookie and reigning Moto2 champion wants to make his mark in his MotoGP debut season. At Honda, however, the situation is serious; it seemed the way out was getting closer, but instead here’s a step back, likely also due to the end of concessions coming at the end of 2025. For next season there’s talk of Quartararo’s arrival, a possible promotion of Moreira to the factory team, Alonso heading to LCR (though the rumors are now conflicting given a not-so-brilliant Moto2 season so far), plus the only certainty through the end of 2027, namely Zarco.

Honda Superbike: the shipwreck

To say that Honda is doing well in the premier class of production-derived racing... Well, that’s science fiction. The arrival at the factory team of former Moto2 rider Jake Dixon and former MotoGP rider Somkiat Chantra was supposed to bring fresh air and great hopes, along with signing Jonathan Rea as a test rider and potential stand-in. Unfortunately, the situation is plain for all to see. It must be noted there have also been many physical issues already for both Dixon and Chantra, the latest example being the Briton missing this weekend’s Misano round too, with Ryan Vickers (former SBK with Motocorsa) becoming the fourth substitute of the season. But it must also be said that the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP unfortunately has never appeared on par with the other bikes in the Superbike class. The problem didn’t just show up this year, but alas has dragged on for years, with no progress...

Honda Motocross: silence and too many problems

One of the major twists was Jeffrey Herlings leaving KTM to embrace the Honda project. A revolution in MXGP, the Dutchman immediately responded with his talent, but after just eight GPs something is off and needs to be fixed right away. In the Swiss GP at Frauenfeld he had chain problems in Race 1, and that could have been a one-off due to the track, as he wasn’t the only one with exactly that issue. But then came a zero in Race 1 at Teutschenthal, followed just 7 days later by a DNF in Race 2 at Kegums. In these two cases Honda has been silent; there’s not the slightest idea what the problem—or problems—was. Will it just be a momentary KO? That’s the hope, or Herlings could see his hopes of glory compromised; and the three zeros he’s already racked up through his own mistakes weigh heavily, considering that after the first two Italian rounds he was at -2 and now finds himself at -62 against a Lucas Coenen in a state of grace.