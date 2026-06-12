Moto2 and MXGP, when legends lead the present: Roulstone honors Reed, Coenen celebrates De Coster

Young stars, storybook numbers: Jacob Roulstone made his Moto2 debut with Chad Reed’s #22, while Lucas Coenen chose Roger De Coster’s #104 for the American challenge.

Tributes to legends for new adventures (and more) never go out of style. Between Grand Prix road racing and Motocross, we have two worth highlighting. Last weekend at Balaton Park in Hungary, Australian Jacob Roulstone made his World Moto2 debut not with his #12, but with #22: a deliberate tribute to his legendary compatriot Chad Reed. Now we move to the United States and off-road: Belgian Lucas Coenen, the MXGP leader, together with his twin Sacha ready for their Stars and Stripes debut at the Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado, isn’t running his #96 but a very special #104. It was the number used in the “American challenge” by five-time world champion Roger De Coster, the Belgian legend of motocross.

Roulstone “brings” Chad Reed to road racing

Crossovers between different disciplines are not uncommon. Staying in Moto2, let’s mention Zonta van den Goorbergh, who races with #84 in honor of his favorite motocrosser, Jeffrey Herlings. The same goes for Jacob Roulstone, who looked to off-road to choose the number for his Moto2 World Championship debut, a necessary change since #12 was taken. Like many Australian kids, Roulstone started out on dirt bikes before switching to road racing: a “first love” that keeps a soft spot for off-road disciplines. As noted by Fox Sports, the example is precisely the tribute to Chad Reed, a true legend in Australia.

Chad Reed, 2013. Photo: Adam Robison (flickr.com/photos/arobinson3)

Now retired from competition, the 44-year-old from Kurri Kurri first made his mark in national motocross and supercross before moving to the United States. He also logged a single year in the 250cc Motocross World Championship in 2001, taking an incredible 2nd overall behind French champion Mickaël Pichon. His legend, however, was forged mainly in the New World: three AMA Supercross titles and one AMA Motocross title (plus several seconds and thirds), and he also shone at the US Open Supercross, the Paris-Bercy Supercross, the Superbowl Supercross in Genoa, and in national championships... Among the most decorated Supercross riders ever, a true legend of the discipline.

Coenen pays tribute to Roger De Coster

Unlike Roulstone–Reed, we’re staying in the same discipline when it comes to these two Belgians. Lucas Coenen is only 19 and still has his story to write, though the 2025 vice-championship in his MXGP debut and his current world lead with stunning race-weekend results show he’s on the right path. As reported by Racer X, the American challenge now comes with a very particular #104, that of “The Man”, Roger De Coster, who turns 82 next August, current KTM North America director and a mentor for Lucas and twin Sacha in this transition. Motocross history is packed with stellar champions from Belgium; just look at the honors list and you’ll see that in the all-time top 7 most successful, six are Belgian (the only exception is Tony Cairoli, 2nd overall with his 9 titles).

Roger De Coster, AMA Motocross 1977. Photo: Tom McKinnon (flickr.com/photos/89093669@N00)

Stefan Everts is the greatest ever with 10 world crowns, 3rd is Joël Robert with 6, and then in 4th place we have Roger De Coster with 5 world titles between ’71 and ’76 in what was then the 500cc, later MX3/Open. Not to forget the five victories with the Belgian national team at the Motocross of Nations between 1972 and 1979. He also raced in Trans-AMA Motocross with the aforementioned #104, but in the United States he’s especially well remembered for the stellar numbers achieved as team manager of the national squad (a role he held until 2025): 21 Motocross of Nations titles and 4 Trophée des Nations titles over 44 years.