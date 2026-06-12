Misano, a love–hate relationship for Surra: after Moto2 victories, how far can he go in SBK?

Alberto Surra at Misano for the first time as a rookie in the WorldSBK. In the past he has shone despite the track not being among his favorites... His comment.

We’re halfway through his first season in the Superbike World Championship, and we can say Alberto Surra is doing quite well. After 4th place in the Superpole Race at Aragon, can we dream of the podium? Misano isn’t one of his favorites, as he himself admits, yet he’s enjoyed some great satisfaction there in the past: specifically, victories in the Moto2 European Championship over the last two years right on this track! Back to WorldSBK, if we look at what he’s done so far, we see that the Turin native of Motocorsa Racing has recorded only five finishes outside the points.

On the other hand, there are 13 races finished in the points, meaning all the others contested across Races 1-2 and the Superpole Race. Not bad for a former MotoGP paddock and JuniorGP rider who, after a brief stint in Supersport ( including a podium ), jumped straight into the premier class of production-based bikes. The feeling with the Ducati Panigale V4 R is constantly improving, as are the good sensations with Lorenzo Mauri’s team, and now the goal is to climb even higher.

Alberto Surra, the Superbike resurgence

"I can’t wait to start this weekend at Misano after the steadily improving results we’ve achieved so far," Alberto Surra told Corsedimoto. "We’re midway through the season and we can deliver a strong result: this is a track that has always given me great satisfaction, even though I don’t like it that much! The team and I will work towards another weekend of progress, aiming to improve further." As mentioned, the results already show he’s growing a lot.

After his stint in the Moto3 World Championship, with a single points finish and various injuries, in 2023 he moved to the Moto2 European Championship, first for two years with Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro, then in 2025 with the KALEX of the American Racing Team, always ending up 3rd overall. As mentioned at the start, a must-have win at Misano in the last two years. The situation is different now: it’s his debut year in a new world category, but for the Italians (rider-team-bike) racing at home always has a special flavor...