With the Spanish Grand Prix in the books, the MotoGP teams stayed on in Jerez de la Frontera for an important day of testing. Each squad has its own reasons to work hard for the rest of the season. Those leading the standings want to stay there, the chasers want to close the gap, and those in serious difficulty are looking for the right path to reach a solid level of competitiveness. Sun, a dry track, and plenty of rubber down: favorable conditions for running laps.

Session 1 (10:00–13:00) ended with the fastest time set by Alex Marquez , Sunday’s race winner. The BK8 Gresini rider clocked a best lap of 1'36"394, 264 thousandths ahead of Johann Zarco’s Honda and 303 ahead of Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati. The top 5 also featured Pedro Acosta’s KTM and the VR46 team’s Ducati ridden by Fabio Di Giannantonio, who recorded the same time as Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez. Rounding out the top 10 were Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, and Joan Mir.

MotoGP Jerez Test, Aprilia: the work plan for Bezzecchi, Martin, and Savadori

Aprilia has announced that Marco Bezzecchi is scheduled to test several components, including a new fairing with aerodynamic innovations. For Jorge Martín , the program is mainly focused on trying parts that, due to missing winter testing and very compressed race weekends, he has not yet had the chance to use. Some aerodynamic trials are also planned. The two factory riders also have the opportunity to do electronics trials and to test components already used by the Trackhouse satellite team. Test rider Lorenzo Savadori is handling the usual development work, focusing on data collection and evaluating new components.

Aerodynamic updates for Ducati and KTM

In the Ducati Lenovo Team garage, a new fairing appeared, tested by both Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia. Neither rider is completely at ease with the Desmosedici GP26, so the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has been working hard to bring effective updates to the MotoGP test in Jerez. The new fairing is also present in the Gresini box for Alex Marquez, who is likewise riding the GP26.

A new aerodynamic package was also spotted at KTM, with test rider Dani Pedrosa the first to take it on track. Naturally, there was plenty of work going on in the Honda and Yamaha garages as well. The M1 with a new V4 engine is a project that needs substantial development; this day is crucial to try to make progress.

MOTOGP JEREZ TEST 2026, SESSION 1 RESULTS: OFFICIAL TIMES AND FINAL STANDINGS