Guintoli Inspires at the London Marathon: Tribute to Luca, Surge in Donations, and a Record in Racing Leathers

Sylvain Guintoli completed an emotional London Marathon in memory of his son and for charity—here’s how it went.

Sylvain Guintoli ran a moving London Marathon wearing a special racing suit to honor his little Luca, He spoke about it everywhere, including at MotoGP and EWC events, to bring maximum attention to the cause in memory of his son. Yesterday,ran a moving London Marathon wearing a special racing suit to honor his little Luca, who passed away in July 2025 from cancer at just 6 years old. He ran alongside his daughters Alicia and Layla, achieving a record time and, most importantly, shining a spotlight on the fundraising for PASIC, the UK charity that provides emotional, practical, financial, and social support to families of children and young people with cancer.

“A rollercoaster of emotions”

One noteworthy detail is that Sylvain Guintoli, with a time of 3:47.46, unofficially broke the world record for the fastest marathon in a racing suit (source: TNT Sports). But above all, the deepest impact comes from the meaning of this marathon: the memory of little Luca and a fundraiser that has so far reached over £16,000, as Alicia Guintoli wrote on her social profile after the race. There was no shortage of supporters—not just friends or family—along the route, who filmed and cheered on Sylvain Guintoli and his daughters, who also wore vests featuring the tribute design to their little brother, prominently displayed on their dad’s suit.

“No words can describe the rollercoaster of emotions,” said Alicia Guintoli. “This race was the most incredible feeling, with Luca and everyone we love pushing us all the way to the finish line. Thank you to everyone who donated and shared the page: we’ve raised £16,551 and we’re still counting. I’m speechless—you can’t even explain what this means to them and how many families can be helped now. The donation page will remain open for a few more weeks. All for you, Luca.”