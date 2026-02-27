MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP Buriram, an emotional Guintoli: here is the running kit for the London Marathon in memory of Luca

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 27 February 2026 at 16:10
guintoli-motogp-buriram
Sylvain Guintoli has unveiled the special suit for the London Marathon, a tribute to his son Luca, ahead of the MotoGP start in Buriram.
The Thailand GP of the 2026 World Championship has begun, and a special guest was not missing. Sylvain Guintoli was captured together with the MotoGP riders at the time of the “class photo,” wearing a very particular suit. It is indeed a racing suit, but created in memory of his son Luca, 6 years old, who fell ill with cancer and passed away last July. Guintoli will take part in the London Marathon on April 26 wearing that special racing suit, both to remember his little boy and to raise funds for PASIC, which supports families with children or young people fighting the same disease. The stage of the Chang International Circuit was certainly suitable for keeping attention alive and further raising awareness on the subject, as it is an extremely difficult situation faced by many families around the world.
Guintoli has been training in a racing suit for some time now, and he has already taken part in several events with his older children to be in the best possible shape for this special occasion. In Buriram, before the start of the GP, here came the news. “This is the suit I will wear for the 2026 London Marathon,” Guintoli told TNT Sports Bikes, showing the special outfit. “I know it looks a bit extreme, strange,” he continued. “But I’ll do it for a good cause, for children with cancer and for their families.” As happened in his own home. “My son Luca passed away last summer after a battle with cancer,” he recalled.

Sylvain Guintoli

byDiana Tamantini

