MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

He'll do great things": Di Giannantonio backs Lunetta and reignites the VR46 Ducati team's ambitions

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 26 February 2026 at 12:03
lunetta-diggia-motogp
Before kicking off the Moto2 challenge, Luca Lunetta is a “guest” of Fabio Di Giannantonio and the VR46 garage on this GP Thursday.

A caccia di un altro passo avanti 

A new world championship season is beginning; it’s time to sort out the final details before hitting the track. Tomorrow the Thai GP officially gets underway. A fresh start for everyone, even more so for the rookies. Like Luca Lunetta, whom his friend Fabio Di Giannantonio is keeping a particularly close eye on—as a fellow Roman and training partner—treating him to a fun “bike test” on this GP eve. While “Diggia” sets off again with the VR46 Racing Team and once more with the most up-to-date version of the D16, like the Marquez brothers and Bagnaia, Lunetta has left Moto3 to take on the new Moto2 challenge with SpeedRS Team’s Boscoscuro. Testing didn’t go badly, but his progress will truly be seen during the GPs.

Chasing another step forward

Fabio Di Giannantonio is more fired up than ever, feeling physically strong and determined to be even more of a protagonist this year. His progression in MotoGP is evident, but each year calls for that extra step. In 2025 he finished 6th in the world standings, his best result ever in the premier class, with multiple podiums (5 in Saturday Sprints, 4 in Sunday GPs) but also a few zeros that clearly weighed on his tally. As mentioned, he’ll once again have the most updated Ducati, so high expectations extend to him as well, in addition to the previously mentioned trio. How far can he go? In the recent Buriram tests he certainly looked strong, showing good race pace as well as speed on a flying lap. After official practice the field will be very tight; every small detail can make the difference.

Read also

MotoGP rider market bombshell: Luca Marini leaves HondaMotoGP rider market bombshell: Luca Marini leaves Honda
Alex Marquez warns Ducati: "It won't be easyAlex Marquez warns Ducati: "It won't be easy
Fabio Di Giannantonio

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

motogp-toprak-moreira-buriram
MotoGP

Red-Hot Debut: Toprak Razgatlioglu vs. Diogo Moreira, the Duel That Ignites 2026

26 February 2026
marquez-ducati-motogp-buriram
MotoGP

It seemed simple, but...": Marquez the favorite for 2026, but his right arm is a concern

26 February 2026

More news

motogp-toprak-moreira-buriram

Red-Hot Debut: Toprak Razgatlioglu vs. Diogo Moreira, the Duel That Ignites 2026

MotoGP
Somkiat Chantra Jake Dixon Honda HRC Superbike WorldSBK

Honda HRC injury updates: Chantra eyes Portimão, Dixon in doubt

Superbike
marquez-ducati-motogp-buriram

It seemed simple, but...": Marquez the favorite for 2026, but his right arm is a concern

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez warns Ducati: "It won't be easy

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Assault on Marc Marquez's throne: "Ready to make his life difficult"

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

MotoGP 2026 kicks off in Thailand: challenges, "divorces" in the pits, and forced coexistence

MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK

Oliveira, master of comebacks in Australia, now eyes a big result at Portimao: 'BMW will be stronger'

Superbike
moto2-race-action

Thai GP 2026: favorites, Italians and rookies to watch—who will strike first in Moto2 and Moto3?

Road Racing
Luca Marini

MotoGP rider market bombshell: Luca Marini leaves Honda

MotoGP

Loading