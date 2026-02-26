He'll do great things": Di Giannantonio backs Lunetta and reignites the VR46 Ducati team's ambitions

Before kicking off the Moto2 challenge, Luca Lunetta is a “guest” of Fabio Di Giannantonio
and the VR46 garage on this GP Thursday.
A caccia di un altro passo avanti
A new world championship season is beginning; it’s time to sort out the final details before hitting the track. Tomorrow the Thai GP officially gets underway. A fresh start for everyone, even more so for the rookies. Like Luca Lunetta, whom his friend Fabio Di Giannantonio is keeping a particularly close eye on—as a fellow Roman and training partner—treating him to a fun “bike test” on this GP eve. While “Diggia” sets off again with the VR46 Racing Team and once more with the most up-to-date version of the D16, like the Marquez brothers and Bagnaia, Lunetta has left Moto3 to take on the new Moto2 challenge with SpeedRS Team’s Boscoscuro. Testing didn’t go badly, but his progress will truly be seen during the GPs.
Chasing another step forward
Fabio Di Giannantonio is more fired up than ever, feeling physically strong and determined to be even more of a protagonist this year. His progression in MotoGP is evident, but each year calls for that extra step. In 2025 he finished 6th in the world standings, his best result ever in the premier class, with multiple podiums (5 in Saturday Sprints, 4 in Sunday GPs) but also a few zeros that clearly weighed on his tally. As mentioned, he’ll once again have the most updated Ducati, so high expectations extend to him as well, in addition to the previously mentioned trio. How far can he go? In the recent Buriram tests
he certainly looked strong, showing good race pace as well as speed on a flying lap. After official practice the field will be very tight; every small detail can make the difference.