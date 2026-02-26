He'll do great things": Di Giannantonio backs Lunetta and reignites the VR46 Ducati team's ambitions

Before kicking off the Moto2 challenge, Luca Lunetta is a “guest” of Fabio Di Giannantonio and the VR46 garage on this GP Thursday.

A caccia di un altro passo avanti

A new world championship season is beginning; it’s time to sort out the final details before hitting the track. Tomorrow the Thai GP officially gets underway. A fresh start for everyone, even more so for the rookies. Like Luca Lunetta, whom his friend Fabio Di Giannantonio is keeping a particularly close eye on—as a fellow Roman and training partner—treating him to a fun “bike test” on this GP eve. While “Diggia” sets off again with the VR46 Racing Team and once more with the most up-to-date version of the D16, like the Marquez brothers and Bagnaia, Lunetta has left Moto3 to take on the new Moto2 challenge with SpeedRS Team’s Boscoscuro. Testing didn’t go badly, but his progress will truly be seen during the GPs.

Chasing another step forward