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After Ducati-Seewer, another MXGP shake-up: Rick Elzinga leaves Beta for KTM Van Venrooy

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 29 May 2026 at 19:22
mxgp-elzinga-beta-ktm
After Ducati, Beta also loses a rider, Rick Elzinga, who is moving to KTM Van Venrooy to replace the injured Guadagnini. Tough times for Italian brands in MXGP...
Rumors about Rick Elzinga’s next move had been circulating for days. Today comes the confirmation: farewell to Beta Motor, and from tomorrow a new challenge begins with Van Venrooy’s KTM. He will race as a replacement for Mattia Guadagnini, injured again in the shoulder and out for a long time, possibly even for the rest of the 2026 MXGP season. The Dutch rider, born in 2002 and the 2022 European 250 champion, had left Yamaha at the end of 2025 to embrace the Beta project. However, he started the championship late due to an injury over the winter, and his subsequent absence raised suspicions and eventually sparked rumors, culminating in the official confirmation of the split from Beta. He will make his debut in the new colors in the coming days at the German GP in Teutschenthal. Another twist after the break-up between Ducati and Jeremy Seewer, whose future is now unknown (though rumors suggest he could race in the USA).

The Elzinga–Beta statement

Rick Elzinga and Beta Motor are parting ways by mutual agreement. The two parties have decided to end their collaboration with immediate effect. Both thank each other for the work done together and the efforts made during their time as a team. The decision was made jointly and with mutual respect, with the common goal of allowing both sides to get the best from here on out.
"I want to sincerely thank Beta, Lapo Bianchi, and the entire MRT Racing team for the opportunity they gave me," said Rick Elzinga. "They gave me everything and, even if the results don’t reflect our ambitions, I leave with no hard feelings, only respect for everyone involved."
Beta Motor added: "We thank Rick for his commitment and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career."

Read also

Ducati-Seewer split: agreement terminated, MXGP project moves forward with Bonacorsi and VlaanderenDucati-Seewer split: agreement terminated, MXGP project moves forward with Bonacorsi and Vlaanderen
Benistant has undergone surgery and is fighting on: how the MXGP rider is doing after the serious crash at the French GPBenistant has undergone surgery and is fighting on: how the MXGP rider is doing after the serious crash at the French GP
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MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

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