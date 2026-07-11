MXGP, Alberto Forato reveals his secret battle: "It's a nightmare

Alberto Forato is dealing with a significant health issue: the words of the Fantic MXGP rider.

There are hidden battles, away from the tracks, that riders often don’t talk about. Alberto Forato, the Venetian Fantic rider in the MXGP World Championship, has instead chosen to explain the health problem that has been affecting him lately: a bacterial lung infection. After two seasons complicated by serious injuries, another blow for the #303 rider from Cavaso del Tomba, who despite the setback doesn’t want to use it as an excuse, even though it’s clearly having a heavy impact on his training and performance during the GPs. The goal is to put behind him as soon as possible what he calls “a nightmare,” also because at the moment it’s hard to even think about the future: he has a one-year contract with Fantic, he’s a factory rider for the first time, but the motocross market is already moving.

Alberto Forato’s issue

“Right now I’m fighting a Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection. It’s a bacterial infection that affects the lungs and the respiratory system.” In an interview with “It has really debilitated me. My immune system is practically non-existent at the moment, I’m suffering from constant fatigue, I have very little energy, and it’s very difficult to train and recover as I should. I’ve been feeling like this for almost a month; we were trying to figure out what it was: when I went to the doctor, after all the tests this diagnosis came up.” In an interview with GateDrop , Alberto Forato explained his current situation like this.

Not a small thing for a professional athlete... “It’s one of the worst feelings,” admitted the 26-year-old Venetian from Fantic. “Every training session and every race are much harder than they should be because my body isn’t able to give 100% or even recover.” The MXGP calendar has been quite packed, with triple back-to-back events and thus a rather grueling schedule for all riders. He’s resting now, with a new event in Great Britain coming up next week. “I have to be patient and try to recover soon, but in these cases there’s no set timeline. The goal is just to get through it; it’s a nightmare.”