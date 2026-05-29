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Bastianini switches to Beast Mode and leads KTM at Mugello: "Here’s how I made the difference"

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 29 May 2026 at 19:57
Enea Bastianini MotoGP Mugello
The rider from Rimini is the fastest KTM in Italy, he finished in the top 3: meanwhile Acosta is even in Q1.
The only RC16 that earned direct access to Q2 of MotoGP Qualifying at Mugello is Enea Bastianini, third and 103 thousandths behind leader Fabio Di Giannantonio. In Practice a truly fantastic performance by the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team rider, for whom the Tuscan air seems to work wonders. After a disappointing weekend in Barcelona, he’s eager to bounce back at the Italian Grand Prix.
It remains to be seen whether the rider from Rimini pulled off a one-off exploit or can repeat himself in the weekend’s races. In the meantime, it’s crucial that he manages to secure a good spot on the starting grid. Qualifying has often been a Achilles’ heel for him with the RC16. We’ll also have to see his race pace over distance, since tire wear is always a crucial topic, especially in high temperatures.

MotoGP Mugello 2026, Practice: Bastianini’s satisfaction

Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP, the 2020 Moto2 world champion said he was overall happy with how today’s FP1 and pre-qualifying went: "We started well already in the morning, even if the conditions were so-so. In the afternoon we kept working and I saw that I had a good pace, but I’m especially happy because what we tried in Barcelona we brought with us here to Mugello as well".
The Barcelona test was crucial for making progress that he’s feeling firsthand at Mugello too, where Bastianini nonetheless points out the need to improve certain aspects: "Braking remains one of the most important things to sort out. Here we’re quite competitive, even though we certainly need to improve a bit in the fast sections. But we’re closer".
Usually it’s Pedro Acosta (thirteenth today, he’ll have to go through Q1) who leads the best RC16, but this time it’s the rider from Rimini who’s shining: "I think that sector 3 is what made the difference for me compared to the other KTM riders. The two Arrabbiate came very well, especially in the time attack. A good day".
Saturday morning’s FP2, albeit with lower temperatures than the Sprint and the Race, will need to be maximized to put himself in an even more solid competitive position. Ducati and Aprilia are the ones most expected to shine, but he wants to be the one to surprise on the KTM. “Beast Mode” activated—now he needs to keep it from switching off.

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Enea Bastianini

byMatteo Bellan

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