MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP, Ducati and KTM don’t scare Jorge Martin: “We want to beat everyone”

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Thursday, 28 May 2026 at 07:42
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP
The Spanish rider is pumped up ahead of the Mugello weekend: at an event in Pontedera he spoke about his expectations and more.
Tuscany will host the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix and there’s great anticipation to see the show on track, in the grandstands, and on the grassy banks of the Mugello Circuit. Aprilia arrives leading the manufacturers’ standings and with Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin in the top two spots of the riders’ standings. The Noale team has never won there; their only podium dates back to 2022, when Aleix Espargaro took third place. In 2026 the potential is higher, but Ducati won’t sit back, and KTM with Pedro Acosta must always be watched closely.
A few days before the Italian GP, Aprilia’s factory riders visited the Piaggio plant in Pontedera, where just days ago the 80th anniversary of the Vespa was celebrated. On this occasion they were able to meet employees, a group of students, and the media in attendance, answering questions ahead of the much-awaited Mugello weekend.
If you like Corsedimoto’s content you can select us as a preferred source on Google by clicking here

MotoGP, Jorge Martin (almost) ready for Mugello

The Martinator enjoyed the visit to the Piaggio plant in Pontedera and, in general, he likes to remind everyone that there are people working far from the circuits who are hugely important to the Aprilia Racing MotoGP team: “Coming here was wonderful,” he explains, “because you see what’s behind it all. Sometimes you don’t notice, but there are so many people working every day to bring something to our passion and who push us to do well. I definitely feel the responsibility to make these people happy by delivering good results. I’ll give my all to bring home the maximum. Advice for young people? Take advantage of the opportunities life gives you. If you have talent, desire, support, and you work hard, you can make it.”
The two-time world champion was injured during the Monday, May 18 test in Barcelona, but he didn’t suffer any fractures and is ready to face the Italian Grand Prix: “I’m fine, I’m improving. After the crash there were a few difficult days. I had to go to China for work and I didn’t feel great on the plane. Now that I’m back I feel the improvement, even if I’m not yet at 100%.

Will Aprilia win in Italy?

Not being Italian, he doesn’t experience this GP like Bezzecchi does, but at the same time he knows that the many Aprilia fans also expect great performances from him: “For me it’s a normal race. When I race in Spain, it’s much harder; I think it’s the same for Italian riders when they race in Italy. This is just one more race for me; I don’t feel at all the responsibility that Bez feels. The important thing is that we work well and bring home the maximum.”
Having raced in the past for a Tuscan team like Pramac Racing, he knows perfectly well what this event means in Italy, where he has never won in MotoGP (nor has Aprilia), and he hopes to achieve positive results: “At Mugello I feel at home; I’m in an Italian team and I feel the support. I can’t wait to get on track, this Aprilia is performing incredibly. When you ride it you enjoy it; how it turns and takes corners is incredible. It’ll be an opportunity to do well.”

Great atmosphere with Bezzecchi at Aprilia

Right now the Noale manufacturer leads MotoGP, but the Spanish rider knows very well that you can never relax: “The Aprilia is a fantastic bike, but the rivalry is always strong and it makes us grow. It’s important that it exists. There are two or three brands that are very strong, but we have to focus on ourselves and we hope to beat everyone.”
Finally, Martin responded about coexisting with Bezzecchi, a teammate with whom he is currently fighting for the world title: “For me it’s very simple. The whole team is doing a great job to keep things positive, help each other, and grow: all of this is bringing us these results and we hope to keep it up until the end of the year.” Positive vibes, for now.

Read also

Mugello, Marco Bezzecchi's bogey track: a historic mission to break the jinxMugello, Marco Bezzecchi's bogey track: a historic mission to break the jinx
MotoGP 2027: early problems with the 850cc prototypesMotoGP 2027: early problems with the 850cc prototypes
Marco Bezzecchi

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Alberto Surra
MotoGP

MotoGP: "Dear riders, hand on heart: stop wearing animal-leather suits"

28 May 2026
lcr-crutchlow-motogp
MotoGP

Back to the past: Cal Crutchlow back with LCR Honda, officially replacing Zarco

28 May 2026
Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Márquez’s record comeback: is Mugello ready to boo?

28 May 2026

More news

Alberto Surra

MotoGP: "Dear riders, hand on heart: stop wearing animal-leather suits"

MotoGP
lcr-crutchlow-motogp

Back to the past: Cal Crutchlow back with LCR Honda, officially replacing Zarco

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Márquez’s record comeback: is Mugello ready to boo?

MotoGP
John McGuinness

John McGuinness, 30 Years on the Razor’s Edge: The TT’s Grand Old Man Is Still a Rocket

Road Racing
bezzecchi-martin-aprilia-motogp

Mugello, Marco Bezzecchi's bogey track: a historic mission to break the jinx

MotoGP

Popular articles

benistant-mxgp-injury-1 (1)

Benistant has undergone surgery and is fighting on: how the MXGP rider is doing after the serious crash at the French GP

Motocross
Toprak Razgatlioglu Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, what a struggle in MotoGP! "Not even Marquez would win on the Yamaha"

MotoGP
mxgp-motocross-germania

Shock and uncertainty for Benistant, MXGP continues: the schedule for the German GP at Teutschenthal

Motocross
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop rules out the top-spec Ducati Panigale V4 R for the TT: to be revisited in 2027

Road Racing
marquez-motogp-ritorno-mugello

See you at Mugello!": Marc Marquez is back, Ducati welcomes the MotoGP champion back

MotoGP

Loading