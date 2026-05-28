The Spanish rider is pumped up ahead of the Mugello weekend: at an event in Pontedera he spoke about his expectations and more.

Tuscany will host the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix and there’s great anticipation to see the show on track, in the grandstands, and on the grassy banks of the Mugello Circuit. Aprilia arrives leading the manufacturers’ standings and with Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin in the top two spots of the riders’ standings. The Noale team has never won there; their only podium dates back to 2022, when Aleix Espargaro took third place. In 2026 the potential is higher, but Ducati won’t sit back, and KTM with Pedro Acosta must always be watched closely.

A few days before the Italian GP, Aprilia’s factory riders visited the Piaggio plant in Pontedera, where just days ago the 80th anniversary of the Vespa was celebrated. On this occasion they were able to meet employees, a group of students, and the media in attendance, answering questions ahead of the much-awaited Mugello weekend.

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MotoGP, Jorge Martin (almost) ready for Mugello

The Martinator enjoyed the visit to the Piaggio plant in Pontedera and, in general, he likes to remind everyone that there are people working far from the circuits who are hugely important to the Aprilia Racing MotoGP team: “Coming here was wonderful,” he explains, “because you see what’s behind it all. Sometimes you don’t notice, but there are so many people working every day to bring something to our passion and who push us to do well. I definitely feel the responsibility to make these people happy by delivering good results. I’ll give my all to bring home the maximum. Advice for young people? Take advantage of the opportunities life gives you. If you have talent, desire, support, and you work hard, you can make it.”

The two-time world champion was injured during the Monday, May 18 test in Barcelona, but he didn’t suffer any fractures and is ready to face the Italian Grand Prix: “I’m fine, I’m improving. After the crash there were a few difficult days. I had to go to China for work and I didn’t feel great on the plane. Now that I’m back I feel the improvement, even if I’m not yet at 100%”.

Will Aprilia win in Italy?

Not being Italian, he doesn’t experience this GP like Bezzecchi does, but at the same time he knows that the many Aprilia fans also expect great performances from him: “For me it’s a normal race. When I race in Spain, it’s much harder; I think it’s the same for Italian riders when they race in Italy. This is just one more race for me; I don’t feel at all the responsibility that Bez feels. The important thing is that we work well and bring home the maximum.”

“At Mugello I feel at home; I’m in an Italian team and I feel the support. I can’t wait to get on track, this Aprilia is performing incredibly. When you ride it you enjoy it; how it turns and takes corners is incredible. It’ll be an opportunity to do well.” Having raced in the past for a Tuscan team like Pramac Racing, he knows perfectly well what this event means in Italy, where he has never won in MotoGP (nor has Aprilia), and he hopes to achieve positive results:

Great atmosphere with Bezzecchi at Aprilia

Right now the Noale manufacturer leads MotoGP, but the Spanish rider knows very well that you can never relax: “The Aprilia is a fantastic bike, but the rivalry is always strong and it makes us grow. It’s important that it exists. There are two or three brands that are very strong, but we have to focus on ourselves and we hope to beat everyone.”

Finally, Martin responded about coexisting with Bezzecchi, a teammate with whom he is currently fighting for the world title: “For me it’s very simple. The whole team is doing a great job to keep things positive, help each other, and grow: all of this is bringing us these results and we hope to keep it up until the end of the year.” Positive vibes, for now.