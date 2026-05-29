Paolo Bonora provided clarification regarding Aprilia and its satellite team after what was seen at the last Catalan GP.

Is the situation between Aprilia and Trackhouse Racing resolved? The chaotic Catalan GP was also marked by an “internal issue,” with Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin making contact—an episode that especially heated tempers within the factory team. Some rumors even spoke of a request from the 2024 MotoGP world champion to rein in the satellite team’s riders... Probably just rumors, or a request driven by adrenaline in the moment—who knows. Paolo Bonora, however, offered clarification on the first day of action at Mugello, explaining the situation within Aprilia.

A key word

“We had a very calm meeting yesterday with everyone, including the Trackhouse guys,” Paolo Bonora told motogp.com during “Everyone understood that it’s necessary to stay calmer, especially in the race. Everything is under control.” He also commented on the shove received by Jorge Martin upon the Spaniard’s return to the garage: the rider was visibly furious about what happened with Fernandez in the race, and later apologized in front of the cameras. “Regarding Jorge Martin’s reaction, to be honest, I care about him and I like his passion, his commitment,” Bonora said. Paolo Bonora told motogp.com during Free Practice 1 at Mugello.He also commented on the shove received by Jorge Martin upon the Spaniard’s return to the garage: the rider was visibly furious about what happened with Fernandez in the race, and later apologized in front of the cameras.Bonora said.

However, the Aprilia factory race manager also admitted that “What was seen on TV wasn’t great. But we understand his reaction; he was disappointed. In the end, everything was cleared up.” But concretely, what was decided during the meeting with the satellite team? “The key word is respect; that’s all we asked for,” Bonora replied. “Wait a bit more for certain maneuvers, don’t attack if there isn’t enough to make it work. Just respect.”