Do You Like Motocross at Night? Spectacular Show and Italian Legends: How the First Night Race Went

Off-road under the spotlight: what a show at Dovizioso’s 04 Park! Here’s how the Italian Motocross weekend went.

The magic of motocross at night: that’s what we saw last weekend at Andrea Dovizioso ’s 04 Park–Monte Coralli, which hosted the special “first time” of the Italian championship . On track, Jan Pancar, the MX1 points leader since the last round, consolidated first place with a double win, while in MX2 Maxime Grau triumphed, even though Valerio Lata remains the class leader.

Also among the stars were the first trio ever to win the Motocross of Nations: Andrea Bartolini, Alessio Chiodi, and Claudio Federici, the first Italian kings of the MXoN (in the first photo below), completed a celebratory lap of honor in front of the cheering crowd, which, thanks to a conversation with “Dovi” and Giovanni Copioli, FMI president, heard anecdotes and curiosities from the super Azzurri trio.

A dive into the past with the first Motocross of Nations champions. Photo: Dani Guazzetti

The race results at 04 Park

The autograph sessions with the MX2 and MX1 riders were also very well attended. First Valerio Lata, Nicolò Alvisi, and Maxime Grau, then Alessandro Lupino, Jan Pancar, and Isak Gifting made themselves available to fans of all ages. Then it was time for the track: Jan Pancar (KTM) in MX1 won the fifth round of the Italian series thanks to a double victory, keeping the championship lead. Completing the day’s podium were Isak Gifting (Yamaha) and Nicholas Lapucci (Honda); in the standings the Slovenian leads ahead of Ivo Monticelli (Kawasaki) and Alessandro Lupino (Ducati).

In MX2, the best of the day was Maxime Grau (Honda), victorious in Race 1 over Simone Mancini (Ducati) and Nicolò Alvisi (Honda), while in Race 2 the win went to local hero Valerio Lata (Honda) ahead of Grau and Mancini. Despite finishing 8th on the day, Lata still remains the overall points leader, ahead of Maxime Grau and Simone Mancini. Results aside, the show under the lights really stood out, especially appreciated by the large crowd that flocked to 04 Park to witness this special event of the Italian Motocross Prestige Championship.

From left: Jan Pancar, MX1 winner and leader, and Maxime Grau, MX2 winner. Photo: Dani Guazzetti

Night Race, a milestone for the MX movement

“This first edition of the Night Race was truly exciting.” Between the track and the side events, it was a successful debut, as Copioli highlighted. “I thank Andrea Dovizioso and his entire Moto Club, the promoter FXAction, and the institutions present for the great teamwork done together with us. The success of the Night Race should further encourage us to always seek new solutions aimed at spreading and growing our movement.”

Andrea Dovizioso, MX Prestige. Photo: Dani Guazzetti

Andrea Dovizioso was no less moved: “A long and thrilling day, which I experienced firsthand as a true enthusiast. I thank all my staff, the promoter, and the Federation, with whom we are doing a really great job. Our goal is to keep growing, organize major races, and continue on our path, of which the Night Race is a milestone.”