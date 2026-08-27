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From flooded to full throttle: the Ciglione della Malpensa motocross track back up and running in record time

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 27 August 2026 at 14:00
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Champions’ resilience: track flooded on Tuesday, but the Malpensa Motocross Track is back in shape and open today!
From an underwater track to a circuit back in order in less than two days. Science fiction? Not at all—this is exactly what happened at the Crossdromo Ciglione della Malpensa “Vincenzo Agusta,” literally submerged after a terrifying tornado hit just two days ago. But in Cardano al Campo (Varese) they didn’t lose heart: with a whole lot of elbow grease from everyone, the track, managed by Moto Club MV Gallarate, is incredibly back in shape and already open as of today, from 10:00 to 20:00. What else can be said but hats off to those who don’t let situations discourage them and always get back up stronger and more determined than before.

From a flooded track... 

On Tuesday, August 25, the track was supposed to be open as usual from 10:00 to 18:00, but then came a change of plans due to severe thunderstorms. In recent days, bad weather has hit Lombardy hard, with Varese being the most affected province. "It really poured last night! The bad weather forecast overnight has caused disasters" was the comment on the official profile of the Varese motocross track. Water everywhere, fallen trees—a chilling situation you can see at this link, as well as on the left side of the cover photo. Not many more words are needed...
VIDEO - Tornado and track underwater, the footage

... To a swift return to life 

"Ready for restoration, let’s see if we can open on Thursday" was the promise right after assessing the damage. Said and done: yesterday came the incredible confirmation that today the Crossdromo Ciglione della Malpensa would already be reopened to host all regular activities. Let’s recall a few details: it’s a 1,635-meter-long track on hard, clay soil, with an automatic irrigation system to prevent dusty conditions, and a mechanically electro-actuated, homologated starting gate for 40 riders. The Varese province track is FMI Level 1 Motocross and FMI Level 1 Quadcross homologated, and hosts National and International level races.
As for upcoming calendar events, in about a month (September 29-30) this very track will, as always, host the preliminary operations, technical inspections, and the nighttime or opening prologue of the Swank Rally di Sardegna. Then on October 11 comes the FMI Motocross event for MX1, MX2, Over 125, Senior, and Women, finishing on October 18 with the Italian Championship for Quad, Sidecarcross, and the FMI Regional Motocross Challenger Trophy.
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