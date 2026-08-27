Aprilia vs Marquez: The Psychological Battle Is On

At MotorLand Aragon, a slice of the MotoGP title is at stake. Marc Marquez cannot afford mistakes on a track that perfectly aligns with his riding style. He has won the last two editions here aboard the Ducati Desmosedici and will be chasing another triumph to avoid losing ground to Aprilia. With ten races to go, the battle between the Noale factory and the Cervera phenomenon heats up.

Aragon, Marc’s hunting ground

The fight for the world crown is waged on track, but also off it. The nine-time world champion is very skilled at applying pressure and handling it. Ahead of the Aragon showdown, he sounds confident: "I have to make the most of my strong points and the agility of our bike." Marc Marquez finds himself dealing with the physical limits imposed by his right arm and shoulder, as well as a bike that may not be the best in this 2026 MotoGP season.

After the summer break and the lackluster performance at Silverstone, the season resumes and Ducati’s superstar trails championship leader Jorge Martin by 40 points. "I’ve had a lot of success in Aragon in the past, especially in recent years with Ducati," recalled the #93, who thrives on counterclockwise circuits. "Compared to Silverstone, and after another two weeks of recovery, I’m convinced we’ll be much closer to the leading group and able to fight for the key positions, both in the Sprint and in Sunday’s race."

Aprilia ‘power of three’

We know Aragon is a circuit that suits Marc," said the manager of the Veneto-based manufacturer. "There are still 370 points up for grabs, but Aragon can give us an idea of who the real title contenders will be." For its part, Aprilia knows it has a very competitive RS-GP, but against a talent like Marc Marquez it might not be enough. CEO Massimo Rivola points to the reigning MotoGP champion as the big favorite, even though there are three Aprilia riders at the top of the standings in the first three positions. The absence of Ai Ogura due to injury plays into Marquez’s hands, who will surely move easily from fourth to third. "," said the manager of the Veneto-based manufacturer. "."

A potential Aprilia victory could mean a lot in the MotoGP title race. The Noale team principal is executing a clever move: turning Marquez’s favorite circuit into a psychological trap. But number 93 has already begun to respond in kind, and the first battle (off the track) is already underway. Rivola doesn’t just say Marc is fast at Aragon. He turns the weekend into a crucial test for the Ducati rider. And that’s a very smart move.

The psychological war

After Silverstone, Marquez refrained from presenting Jorge Martin as the heavy favorite for the world title. At first glance, nothing sensational. Psychologically, however, the strategy could be interesting, constantly reminding him that he still has to fight for the championship. In particular, he highlighted how some mistakes made by Aprilia allow him to stay in the hunt for the crown.

Marquez is also playing another card, downplaying the personal importance of a potential tenth title. His legacy? It’s already cemented. His life? It wouldn’t change radically with another title. In other words: "I have nothing to lose." While his rival has a big opportunity to lose...

Another peculiar aspect of this duel is that Marc isn’t fighting only against Martin. After Silverstone, Aprilia occupies the top three positions, and any RS-GP that finishes between the Cervera phenomenon and Jorge could cost him precious points. Conversely, Ducati needs a Marquez capable of immediately seizing the initiative. The sporting pressure is therefore real, regardless of any mind games. And the Aragon GP will be much more than just a race weekend, where the Borgo Panigale standard-bearer absolutely cannot put a foot wrong.