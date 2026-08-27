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Jack Miller bids farewell to MotoGP: his future is already secured

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 27 August 2026 at 10:46
Jack Miller
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Ahead of the MotoGP event in Aragon, Pramac Yamaha announced that Jack Miller will leave the team at the end of the season. Paolo Campinoti and Gino Borsoi expressed words of appreciation for the Australian. The rider’s future is secured in WorldSBK with the Iwata brand.

Miller’s personal roll of honor

After twelve seasons in the premier class, Jack Miller will bid a definitive farewell to MotoGP. At the end of 2026 his contract with Pramac Yamaha will end and will not be renewed. The 31-year-old Australian rider will contest his final ten races in the Top Class before embarking on a new professional chapter in production-derived racing. In his personal record, Jack can boast four victories, all on Ducati, with the last dating back to the 2022 Japanese GP. The veteran has always stood out in the wet and in extreme track conditions, as well as for his affable presence in front of the media.
Jack Miller 2026

Farewells from the team

Pramac boss Paolo Campinoti pays tribute to the man and the rider Miller. "Certain riders are part of a team only temporarily, while others leave a lasting impact on its history. Jack belongs to the second group. We wish him and his family every success. Once you’re part of the Prima Pramac family, you’re part of it forever."
Jack raced for two seasons with the Pramac Yamaha team, but he knows the environment of the Tuscan squad very well. From 2018 to 2020 he rode a Ducati with the same team. In 2021 he was promoted to the Ducati factory team. Miller then returned to Pramac in 2025 and was instrumental in the development of the Yamaha M1. In particular, he played an important role in the new V4 project thanks to his knowledge and experience.
"I want to give Jack a big hug. Over these two years, he has proven to be an extremely valuable employee both for the Yamaha project and for our team," commented team manager Gino Borsoi. "Jack is a great person and it’s truly a pity when a team and a personality of his caliber have to part ways. Unfortunately, this is part of our world. Sometimes teams and manufacturers have to make tough decisions, and this was certainly one of the toughest, not only for the team but also for me personally."

Future in Superbike

It won’t be a final goodbye for Jack Miller. Many fans will still be able to follow him in the Superbike World Championship. His future is already secured, as he is very close to an agreement with Yamaha. In 2027 “JackAss” will replace Xavi Vierge in the factory team, with the goal of launching an assault on the world title.
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Jack Miller

byLuigi Ciamburro

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