Ogura undergoes surgery, recovery timeline to be determined: how the Trackhouse Aprilia rider is doing

Ai Ogura operated on in Barcelona, recovery timeline still to be defined: the latest Trackhouse Aprilia update.

After the announcement of Ai Ogura’s injury, ruling him out of next weekend’s Aragon GP, here is a new update. The Trackhouse Aprilia rider from Japan has already undergone surgery in Barcelona to repair an injury to a finger on his left hand, sustained during a training session at home in Japan. At the moment there’s no clear recovery timeline: a return for the San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP at Misano, scheduled for mid-September, is being considered, but nothing is certain yet.

The blow to the championship standings is certain: the Japanese rider will definitely miss both the Sprint and the GP next weekend at Aragon, and his absence could be extended if his physical condition doesn’t improve as hoped. We can say that, barring sensational surprises, any hope for Ogura to fight at the very top with the MotoGP frontrunners until the end of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship is fading. A real shame— the former Moto2 world champion from Japan had shown promising progress and seemed capable of being a protagonist through next November...

Trackhouse Racing statement

Ai Ogura has undergone surgery on his injured left hand and has begun his recovery period.

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP rider Ai Ogura underwent surgery this morning in Barcelona, Spain. Dr. Mir, who performed the procedure, reported that the fracture in Ai’s left thumb was stabilized with a plate and that his condition will be assessed over the next weekend before establishing a rehabilitation plan.

Although we hope Ai will be fit to take part in the San Marino Grand Prix, which begins in 15 days, it is too early to confirm at this time.