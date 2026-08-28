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Italy young and fierce: Azzurri trio unveiled for the 2026 Motocross of Nations

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 28 August 2026 at 16:27
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MXoN 2026, Italy unveiled: Adamo, Zanchi and Bonacorsi form the Azzurri trio fired up for the appointment in France.
It will be a young but very determined Italy: here at last is the tricolor trio to field at the upcoming Motocross of Nations, scheduled for October 3-4 in Ernée, France. Andrea Adamo in MXGP, Ferruccio Zanchi in MX2 and Andrea Bonacorsi in Open, with Alberto Forato as reserve: for the first three names we have an average age of 22, along with plenty of determination to be protagonists at the end-of-season event in the very country where, in 2023, the Azzurri brought home a fine third place.

Motocross of Nations between big names and notable absences 

Another name in the running was certainly Valerio Lata, but lately there have been quite a few rumors about a possible premature end to his collaboration with Honda... Looking at the bigger picture, this is the moment when almost all nations are revealing their aces for the 2026 MXoN, from the Netherlands fielding Jeffrey Herlings, Kay De Wolf and Glenn Coldenhoff to Spain betting everything on Jorge Prado, Guillem Farres and Ruben Fernandez, not forgetting Belgium with twins Lucas and Sacha Coenen plus Liam Everts, just to name some of this season’s standouts. Notable absentees, however, are brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence for Team Australia (taking a break after a packed season), and Germany will also be without Ken Roczen (otherwise engaged in the USA) or Simon Laengenfelder (set for surgery at season’s end).

FMI comments 

Giovanni Copioli, FMI President: "We will show up in Ernée with a young team eager to achieve a great result. Our riders have already shown how much the Azzurra Jersey means to them and will proudly represent our country in front of the large crowd at the French track."
Thomas Traversini, FMI Technical Commissioner: "We’re heading to France confident we can make our mark, just as we did in 2023 with third place. The track suits our characteristics well and the riders are already highly charged and motivated. We’re a great group and I can guarantee everyone will give their utmost."
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byDiana Tamantini

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