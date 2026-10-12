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BSB Brands Hatch Grand Finale: Full weekend schedule, standings and weather report

Superbike
by Andrew McLarney
bsb
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The final round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship takes place at the iconic Brands Hatch Circuit this weekend (16-18 October) and could have major implications for the outcome of the championship.
Kyle Ryde is aiming to make history by becoming just the second rider in the past 30 years to win three back-to-back titles in the series after Nial Mackenzie achieved the feat back in 1996-98. Despite holding a healthy 53-point lead going into the final round this year, the double-points system of the Grand Finale means that nothing is a forgone conclusion just yet.
Following a mechanical failure at Donnington Park last time out, the door still remains open for Scott Redding to potentially secure a wild and dramatic comeback.
Rather than the usual 18-points for a victory, the Grand Finale awards 35 points to the winner of each race, with three separate races due to be contested over the course of the weekend.

Schedule

The weekend will consist of three days of competition, with Friday reserved for practice sessions and pre-qualifying. Saturday will see the qualifying sessions set the grid along with a 20-lap showdown for Race 1. Sunday will host the Race 2 sprint and the final 20-lap Race 3, which will conclude the championship.
Additionally, the action-filled weekend will also host the British Supersport, National Superstock and British Sportbike competitions, along with the BMW F900 R Cup and Marin British Sidecars.
Friday 16 October
08.45Track & Medical inspection
09.00 – 09.30Pirelli British SportbikeFree Practice 
09.40 – 10.10 Quattro Group British SupersportFree Practice 1
10.20 – 10.50 Pirelli National SuperstockFree Practice 1
11.00 – 12.00ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLIFree Practice 1
12.10 – 12.35ROKiT OFF BMW F900 R CupFree Practice 1
12.45 – 13.10 Marin British SidecarsFree Practice 
13.30 – 14.00Pirelli British SportbikeFree Practice 2 
14.10 – 14.40 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLIFree Practice 2
14.50 – 15.20Quattro Group British SupersportFree Practice 2
15.30 – 16.00Pirelli National SuperstockFree Practice 2
16.10 – 16.30ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLIPre-Qualifying
16.40 – 17.05ROKiT OFF BMW F900 R CupQualifying
17.15 – 17.40 Marin British SidecarsQualifying
Saturday 17 October
08.45Track & Medical inspection
09.00 – 09.25Pirelli British SportbikeQualifying
09.35 – 10.00 Pirelli National SuperstockQualifying
10.10 – 10.20ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLI Free Practice 3
10.30– 10.55Quattro Group British SupersportQualifying
11.00 – 11.45Two Wheels for Life ridearound with Randy Mamola + Corporate activities 
12.00 – 12.37ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLIQualifying
12.50ROKiT OFF BMW F900 R CupHeat 1 Race
13.20ROKiT OFF BMW F900 R CupHeat 2 Race
13.50Pirelli British SportbikeRace 1
14.35Pirelli National SuperstockRace 1
15.20Quattro Group British SupersportSprint Race
16.05ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLIRace 1
16.50Marin British SidecarsRace 1
17.20ROKiT OFF BMW F900 R CupLast Chance Qualifying Race
Sunday 18 October
09.45 Track & Medical inspection
10.00 – 10.10 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLIWarm-up
10.15 – 10.23Quattro Group British SupersportWarm-up
10.28 – 10.36Pirelli National SuperstockWarm-up
10.50Marin British SidecarsRace 2
12.15ROKiT OFF BMW F900R CupRace
13.00ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLIRace 2 (Sprint)
13.40Pirelli British SportbikeRace 2
14.30Pirelli National SuperstockRace 2
15.20Quattro Group British SupersportFeature Race
16.10ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLIRace 3 + Championship Presentation

Championship Standings

A maximum of 105 points are available across the final three races, keeping the championship mathematically alive for the top three riders, though the focus is squarely on a head-to-head battle at the top between Kyle Ryde and Scott Redding.
PositionRiderTeam / BikePointsGap to Leader
1stKyle RydeNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)509-
2ndScott ReddingHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)456-53
3rdBradley RayMcAMS Yamaha405-104
4thRyan VickersHonda Racing UK351-158

Weather Report

The forecast for the weekend is looking generally positive, with only some light rain on Friday morning disrupting an otherwise clear weekend. Saturday seems to be the clearest day with some intermitent cloud cover on Sunday, but temperatures will be cold, in the range of 7-14 degrees celcius throughout the course of the weekend.

Where To Watch

United Kingdom & Ireland
- TNT Sports & HBO Max
- QUEST
- DMAX (Highlights only)
International (USA, Canada, Australia)
- Motorsport.tv
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British Superbike Championship

byAndrew McLarney

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