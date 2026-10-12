BSB Brands Hatch Grand Finale: Full weekend schedule, standings and weather report

The final round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship takes place at the iconic Brands Hatch Circuit this weekend (16-18 October) and could have major implications for the outcome of the championship.

Kyle Ryde is aiming to make history by becoming just the second rider in the past 30 years to win three back-to-back titles in the series after Nial Mackenzie achieved the feat back in 1996-98. Despite holding a healthy 53-point lead going into the final round this year, the double-points system of the Grand Finale means that nothing is a forgone conclusion just yet.

Following a mechanical failure at Donnington Park last time out, the door still remains open for Scott Redding to potentially secure a wild and dramatic comeback.

Rather than the usual 18-points for a victory, the Grand Finale awards 35 points to the winner of each race, with three separate races due to be contested over the course of the weekend.

Schedule

The weekend will consist of three days of competition, with Friday reserved for practice sessions and pre-qualifying. Saturday will see the qualifying sessions set the grid along with a 20-lap showdown for Race 1. Sunday will host the Race 2 sprint and the final 20-lap Race 3, which will conclude the championship.

Additionally, the action-filled weekend will also host the British Supersport, National Superstock and British Sportbike competitions, along with the BMW F900 R Cup and Marin British Sidecars.

Friday 16 October 08.45 Track & Medical inspection 09.00 – 09.30 Pirelli British Sportbike Free Practice 09.40 – 10.10 Quattro Group British Supersport Free Practice 1 10.20 – 10.50 Pirelli National Superstock Free Practice 1 11.00 – 12.00 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLI Free Practice 1 12.10 – 12.35 ROKiT OFF BMW F900 R Cup Free Practice 1 12.45 – 13.10 Marin British Sidecars Free Practice 13.30 – 14.00 Pirelli British Sportbike Free Practice 2 14.10 – 14.40 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLI Free Practice 2 14.50 – 15.20 Quattro Group British Supersport Free Practice 2 15.30 – 16.00 Pirelli National Superstock Free Practice 2 16.10 – 16.30 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLI Pre-Qualifying 16.40 – 17.05 ROKiT OFF BMW F900 R Cup Qualifying 17.15 – 17.40 Marin British Sidecars Qualifying

Saturday 17 October 08.45 Track & Medical inspection 09.00 – 09.25 Pirelli British Sportbike Qualifying 09.35 – 10.00 Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying 10.10 – 10.20 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLI Free Practice 3 10.30– 10.55 Quattro Group British Supersport Qualifying 11.00 – 11.45 Two Wheels for Life ridearound with Randy Mamola + Corporate activities 12.00 – 12.37 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLI Qualifying 12.50 ROKiT OFF BMW F900 R Cup Heat 1 Race 13.20 ROKiT OFF BMW F900 R Cup Heat 2 Race 13.50 Pirelli British Sportbike Race 1 14.35 Pirelli National Superstock Race 1 15.20 Quattro Group British Supersport Sprint Race 16.05 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLI Race 1 16.50 Marin British Sidecars Race 1 17.20 ROKiT OFF BMW F900 R Cup Last Chance Qualifying Race

Sunday 18 October 09.45 Track & Medical inspection 10.00 – 10.10 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLI Warm-up 10.15 – 10.23 Quattro Group British Supersport Warm-up 10.28 – 10.36 Pirelli National Superstock Warm-up 10.50 Marin British Sidecars Race 2 12.15 ROKiT OFF BMW F900R Cup Race 13.00 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLI Race 2 (Sprint) 13.40 Pirelli British Sportbike Race 2 14.30 Pirelli National Superstock Race 2 15.20 Quattro Group British Supersport Feature Race 16.10 ZYN BRITISH SUPERBIKES in association with PIRELLI Race 3 + Championship Presentation

Championship Standings

A maximum of 105 points are available across the final three races, keeping the championship mathematically alive for the top three riders, though the focus is squarely on a head-to-head battle at the top between Kyle Ryde and Scott Redding.

Position Rider Team / Bike Points Gap to Leader 1st Kyle Ryde Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 509 - 2nd Scott Redding Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) 456 -53 3rd Bradley Ray McAMS Yamaha 405 -104 4th Ryan Vickers Honda Racing UK 351 -158

Weather Report

The forecast for the weekend is looking generally positive, with only some light rain on Friday morning disrupting an otherwise clear weekend. Saturday seems to be the clearest day with some intermitent cloud cover on Sunday, but temperatures will be cold, in the range of 7-14 degrees celcius throughout the course of the weekend.

Where To Watch

United Kingdom & Ireland

- TNT Sports & HBO Max

- QUEST

- DMAX (Highlights only)

International (USA, Canada, Australia)

- Motorsport.tv