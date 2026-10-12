Tardozzi (Ducati) Is Certain: Aprilia Ready to Issue Team Orders

Jorge Martin has returned to the top of the MotoGP championship standings after the race in Indonesia. Marc Marquez is just two points behind, with Marco Bezzecchi further back at -46. There are five races left in the World Championship, and Aprilia will have to prepare to issue team orders if they want to beat the reigning champion and claim the world title.

Aprilia has two contenders

Aprilia and Ducati are going head-to-head, probably all the way to the final Grand Prix in Valencia. But while the Borgo Panigale factory has just one ace up its sleeve and is backing Marc Marquez all the way, Noale has to split its focus between “Martinator” and “Bez.” It’s a double-edged sword for the Veneto-based manufacturer, which has been chasing this major goal since the start of the season and wants to keep believing until the very end. The next MotoGP round will take place at Phillip Island in less than two weeks... What will Aprilia’s bosses decide to do?

Team orders

no doubt” that Aprilia will “sooner or later” introduce team orders to boost its bid for the world title. “It makes sense... I would do it.” The answer is almost a foregone conclusion for Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Corse team manager. He has “” that Aprilia will “” introduce team orders to boost its bid for the world title. “.” Marquez and Ducati dealt a surprise blow to Aprilia, historically dominant at Mandalika, capitalizing on a collision at Turn 1 and tire-pressure problems for Jorge Martin. The result put Marquez at the top of the championship standings for the first time this season.

The final push for the World Championship

Aprilia responded by securing the top four places in the main race for the first time ever, while Marquez had to settle for sixth. Things could have gone much worse for the Emilia-based factory, with Martin finishing only third behind Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez. “Starting again just two points behind is a success for us,” Tardozzi told Sky Italia. “If we can defend our position in Australia, I think the World Championship is still within our reach.”

Aprilia has said that team orders will not be introduced as long as its riders remain mathematically in contention for the title. It could prove to be a risky move. Recall that in 2017 Ducati issued the “Mapping 8” instruction late in the World Championship, when Andrea Dovizioso needed as many points as possible to beat Marc Marquez in the title race.

But there is one crucial detail that should not be overlooked. Team orders are made even more complicated by the fact that Bezzecchi will remain an Aprilia rider in 2027, while Jorge Martin will move to Yamaha...