The Anti-Marquez Rule: Fines and Sporting Penalties on the Way

Before the Japanese GP, the organizers had arranged a karting race with the MotoGP riders. Marc Marquez , among others, decided not to take part in order to preserve his energy ahead of Sunday’s challenge. The Ducati rider sent a stand-in, but his decision did not go down well with those at the helm of the MotoGP World Championship.

Sanctions coming for the “no-shows”

MotoGP organizers have decided to take “strict” action against riders who miss fan events during Grands Prix. The World Championship promoter has sent a formal notice to the teams, warning them that financial penalties will be imposed starting with the Indonesian round. The championship’s image must be protected, and interaction between riders and fans is essential to the sport’s public image.

The circular sent to the teams establishes an initial €5,000 fine for non-compliance. The penalty will apply to any rider who fails to meet the minimum attendance requirement. The focus has been placed on Sunday morning’s “Hero Walk.” During this event, fans share photos and obtain autographs from their idols. The event lasts 20 minutes in total. However, organizers require riders to be present for at least 10 minutes. The fine will increase in the event of repeat offenses. In addition, the championship is considering possible sporting sanctions in the future.

Marquez’s incident at Motegi

The measure comes after a decline in attendance was recorded over the course of the year. The organization had been monitoring the situation for weeks. However, the final straw was the Japanese Grand Prix. Marc Marquez sent a stand-in to a promotional karting event. Italian rider Fabio Di Giannantonio also failed to attend the event. Checks have already begun in Mandalika, amid scorching heat. Several riders are reportedly suspected of having failed to meet the required minimum time. For this reason, the championship will soon issue the first sanctions.

The discontent has also affected the brands and sponsors involved in the championship. Many companies invest substantial sums of money to associate their image with MotoGP’s stars. The riders’ repeated absences harm the advertising revenues anticipated under their contracts. Manufacturers are now asking riders to fulfill their obligations off the track as well. A certain degree of discontent is spreading among some riders, raising fears that an open wound may be left behind.