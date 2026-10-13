SBK, Go Eleven Secures Baldassarri: Some Questions Remain About the 2027 Grid

The announcement regarding the Marche-born rider’s future came as no surprise, and next year’s WorldSBK lineup is now almost complete, with only a few questions left to resolve.

Today brought the official confirmation that Lorenzo Baldassarri has renewed his contract with the Go Eleven team. After a first season together that was considered a success in terms of results and the personal rapport between them, the two parties have decided to continue working together in the 2027 Superbike World Championship as well. It is a well-deserved extension for the Italian rider, who has shown that he deserves a place in the championship, where he had previously been unable to demonstrate his true potential.

In 2023, his spell on the GMT94 team’s Yamaha R1 proved unsuccessful (20 points) and quickly sent him back to the Supersport World Championship. His 2024 season was fairly challenging, while in 2025 he competed in MotoE. Then came a fresh opportunity in WorldSBK on a Ducati Panigale V4 R, with which he showed good pace from the outset.

Baldassarri’s renewal is no surprise, although it took some time for the two sides to reach a full agreement and put pen to paper. In any case, the championship grid is almost complete for 2027. A few question marks remain—let’s take a look at them.

Superbike: will Go Eleven run two Ducatis in 2027?

One of the points still to be settled is whether Go Eleven will expand to two bikes. The possibility has been discussed for several weeks, with sponsor Pata involved in the project and an all-Italian duel between Petrucci and Delbianco for the second Ducati Panigale V4 R in Gianni Ramello’s team garage. Petrux also has the option of returning to MotoAmerica Superbike and is in talks with BMW about a possible move to the OrangeCat team. Delbianco, fresh off winning his second CIV SBK title, is highly motivated and hoping for a chance in the World Championship.

Will the MGM and Motoxracing teams leave WorldSBK?

There are question marks over the presence of two teams on the grid: MGM and Motoxracing. Michael Galinski’s German team needs a major sponsor to continue competing in the Superbike World Championship. It could lose title partner Optical Express, which is linked to rider Tarran Mackenzie, and the prospect of the team’s departure is a real one. The same is true of Sandro Carusi’s Italian team, which is unhappy with Yamaha’s uncompetitive technical package and results that are doing little to secure the sponsors it needs to keep racing in such a demanding championship.

Will CFMOTO bring forward its championship debut?

China is investing more and more in motorcycle racing. In addition to several manufacturers competing in Supersport and Sportbike, the Shanghai International Circuit will also host a round from 2027. There has recently been another major announcement: CFMOTO will replace Yamaha as the WorldWCR’s sole motorcycle supplier, for the women’s world championship. CFMOTO could also become the first Chinese manufacturer to make its Superbike debut. The question is whether the V4S RR-RR will make only wildcard appearances or whether the Hangzhou-based company will commit fully from the outset.

The 2027 Superbike World Championship grid so far

DUCATI

Team Aruba.it Racing Ducati: Iker Lecuona, Franco Morbidelli

Barni Spark Racing Team: Yari Montella, Xavi Vierge

Elf Marc VDS Racing Team: Sam Lowes

Team Go Eleven: Lorenzo Baldassarri

Team Motocorsa Racing: Alberto Surra

Superbike Advocates Racing: Thomas Bridewell

BIMOTA

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team: Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani

BMW

ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder

YAMAHA

Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team: Andrea Locatelli, Jack Miller

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team: Remy Gardner, Stefano Manzi

KAWASAKI

Kawasaki WorldSBK Team: Garrett Gerloff

HONDA