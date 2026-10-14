MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP Boom in Indonesia: Renewal Secured, but Announcement Is Delayed

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Mandalika Circuit
Follow us on Google News
MotoGP has wrapped up the fifth consecutive edition of the Indonesian Grand Prix at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit with a record turnout. Attendance over the weekend reached 157,875, although there are legitimate doubts about the figures for the so-called “pre-weekend” days—Thursday and Friday—which came close to 50,000. In any case, more spectators turned out at the circuit on the southern coast of Lombok than in recent years, bolstering the prospect of the World Championship remaining at this venue for the long term.

INDONESIA IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT

Indonesia is, after all, one of the most important markets for manufacturers. 48% of the population owns a scooter or a small-displacement motorcycle, with 6.5 million units sold each year. The four Japanese giants account for 90% of the market, making Indonesia an essential destination for all manufacturers for purely commercial reasons.

RENEWAL THROUGH 2031

For the past year, MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group and local authorities have been working to keep the Mandalika round on the calendar under the usual five-year contract, meaning through 2031 inclusive. The current contract expires this year, although Mandalika has already been included in the provisional 2027 calendar, with the event scheduled for the weekend of 29–31 October.

WHAT IS HOLDING UP THE ANNOUNCEMENT

According to information obtained, MSEG and the Indonesian Government have already reached an agreement in principle. However, a number of bureaucratic steps still need to be completed before the deal can be ratified and the renewal announced. The remaining issues concern governance and the budgets of several national bodies: two ministries (Sports and Finance), BUMN (the umbrella organization for state-controlled enterprises) and ITDC (InJourney Tourism Development Corporation), the government-owned company that authorizes such investments. On paper, it is a formality: MotoGP and the key stakeholders cannot afford to skip Indonesia each year.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Bagnaia crashes at Mandalika, just like a year ago: “We’ve felt the setback of the past two years.”Bagnaia crashes at Mandalika, just like a year ago: “We’ve felt the setback of the past two years.”
Did Michelin Favor Valentino Rossi? A New MotoGP Scandal on the HorizonDid Michelin Favor Valentino Rossi? A New MotoGP Scandal on the Horizon
Stories

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

pecco
MotoGP

Bagnaia crashes at Mandalika, just like a year ago: “We’ve felt the setback of the past two years.”

Valentino Rossi
MotoGP

Did Michelin Favor Valentino Rossi? A New MotoGP Scandal on the Horizon

jm
MotoGP

Jack Miller Says Yamaha Is Almost Unrideable at Mandalika: “The Engine’s Behavior Is Inconsistent”

More news

dp

Petrucci reveals the puzzle of the BMW inherited from Toprak: “Here’s why we’re not fast”

Superbike
Lorenzo Baldassarri Team Go Eleven Superbike

SBK, Go Eleven Secures Baldassarri: Some Questions Remain About the 2027 Grid

Superbike
gonzalez

Moto2: Manuel Gonzalez, under pressure as championship leader, refuses to give in: “I can’t wait”

Road Racing
yamaha-novita-cilindro-alluminio-riciclato

Innovation Through Recycling: Yamaha’s Sustainable Breakthrough

Dreams
yamaha-mx2-motocross-scossone

Yamaha Shake-Up in Motocross? MX2 Exit on the Cards—Here’s Why

Motocross

Popular articles

Jett Lawrence Pala

Jett Lawrence provides timeline for injury return after difficult 2026 season

Motocross
bsb

BSB Brands Hatch Grand Finale: Full weekend schedule, standings and weather report

Superbike
qj2

China Is the New Eldorado: Ten Kate Racing Leaves Yamaha for QJ Motor

Road Racing
Jorge Martin partenza MotoGP Indonesia

Should Jorge Martin Have Been Penalized? Here’s What the MotoGP Regulations Say

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

The Anti-Marquez Rule: Fines and Sporting Penalties on the Way

MotoGP

Loading