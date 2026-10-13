MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bagnaia crashes at Mandalika, just like a year ago: “We’ve felt the setback of the past two years.”

MotoGP
by Elisabetta Lubrani
pecco
Follow us on Google News
Same track, same corner, same ending. Pecco Bagnaia came away from the Indonesian Grand Prix with another zero, crashing at Turn 17 in Mandalika exactly as he had a year ago. But his analysis weighs more heavily than the crash itself: according to the Ducati rider, the Desmosedici has lost ground over the past two seasons.
The weekend had looked like a small step forward, with direct entry to Q2 and eighth place in the Sprint. Sunday, however, was over almost as soon as it began: Bagnaia was tenth when he went down on lap six.

Front tire pressure

The front tire pressure dropped below the limits set by Michelin from the very first laps. To bring it back up, Bagnaia tried to tuck in behind the rider ahead, but the bike wouldn’t cooperate.
According to the Turin-born rider, the pressure issue affected pretty much everyone: "I think it’s not very easy on this track. There aren’t many big braking zones, so with the humidity, temperatures and everything else, it’s harder to keep the tire in the right range".

Two years of going backwards

The most worrying issue, however, is something else. Bagnaia isn’t talking about just one bad day, but about an unfavorable development in his Ducati that became clear at Mandalika:
An important distinction: the problem is more pronounced for him, but it isn’t his alone. Speaking to Sky Sport, Bagnaia himself explained that the data showed the other Ducati riders had "a little more" grip, though they still weren’t in an ideal position.
Pecco Bagnaia

A season in free fall

The numbers tell the story of the collapse: for the two-time world champion, it is his eighth scoreless Grand Prix of the season, Sprint races excluded, and he has slipped to ninth in the standings with 166 points. He scored 127 of those points in the first nine races, through Brno, and just 39 in the next eight. Brno was also his last Grand Prix podium, while his most recent win came at Motegi in 2025.
Phillip Island is next in two weeks, and it could prove just as challenging a track. Bagnaia isn’t under any illusions: "I’m in a situation where, since the start of the year, I’ve had absolutely no rear grip. So it could be very problematic. I hope we can do something to make the bike perform at least as well as the others". There are five Grands Prix left to bring his Ducati chapter to a less bitter end.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Did Michelin Favor Valentino Rossi? A New MotoGP Scandal on the HorizonDid Michelin Favor Valentino Rossi? A New MotoGP Scandal on the Horizon
Jack Miller Says Yamaha Is Almost Unrideable at Mandalika: “The Engine’s Behavior Is Inconsistent”Jack Miller Says Yamaha Is Almost Unrideable at Mandalika: “The Engine’s Behavior Is Inconsistent”
Pecco Bagnaia

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Valentino Rossi
MotoGP

Did Michelin Favor Valentino Rossi? A New MotoGP Scandal on the Horizon

jm
MotoGP

Jack Miller Says Yamaha Is Almost Unrideable at Mandalika: “The Engine’s Behavior Is Inconsistent”

am
MotoGP

Alex Marquez on MotoGP fines: “45 minutes on Sunday at 190 beats per minute”

More news

sic

Michael Dunlop working on a Gilera 250 in Marco Simoncelli’s colors. “58” to be unveiled on Saturday

Road Racing
Valentino Rossi

Did Michelin Favor Valentino Rossi? A New MotoGP Scandal on the Horizon

MotoGP
Alberto Surra Yari Montella Superbike WorldSBK

SBK, Not Just Bulega: Surra and Montella Make History Too

Superbike
Jett Lawrence Pala

Jett Lawrence provides timeline for injury return after difficult 2026 season

Motocross
gp-project-2wp-civ-giovani-2026

From high school to the CIV pit garage: how Matteo and Luca took on the challenge with GP Project 2WP

Stories

Popular articles

Jett Lawrence Pala

Jett Lawrence provides timeline for injury return after difficult 2026 season

Motocross
bsb

BSB Brands Hatch Grand Finale: Full weekend schedule, standings and weather report

Superbike
Martin

Jorge Martin Regains the Lead: “Marc Marquez Makes Fewer Mistakes—As Soon as You Make One, He Beats You”

MotoGP
qj2

China Is the New Eldorado: Ten Kate Racing Leaves Yamaha for QJ Motor

Road Racing
Raul Fernandez Marco Bezzecchi MotoGP Aprilia

Raul Fernandez, heroic podium after clearing the air with Bezzecchi: “I’m not here to play”

MotoGP

Loading