Michael Dunlop has sparked fans’ curiosity with an image that speaks directly to the hearts of Italian supporters. The Tourist Trophy star, a 36-time winner on the Isle of Man, posted several photos on his social media channels showing him working on a 250cc Grand Prix Gilera adorned with Marco Simoncelli’s livery.

The Northern Irishman has not explained his plans. Alongside the images, he posted only a short but telling caption: “Now for something special.”

Presentation of “58” on Saturday, October 17

Meanwhile, next Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the illustrated book “58” will be presented at the Kas8 Youth Center in Igea (Rimini, 75 Via Ravenna). Through Noemi Parente’s magnificent illustrations, the book tells a story of dedication and talent inspired by the legendary Sic. Author Fabio Fagnani will be there to discuss the project and remember Marco Simoncelli. It’s an event for all motorcycle racing fans and for everyone who still holds number 58 close to their heart. The book, published by CDM Edizioni (the publisher of Corsedimoto), is available at bookstores and online ( click here to buy it on Amazon ).

The livery from his 2008 title-winning season

The Gilera shown by Dunlop sports the Metis colors Simoncelli raced in 2008, the year he won the 250cc world championship. One question remains, however: it is not yet known whether this is a bike that actually belonged to the rider from Coriano or another example bearing the same colors as a tribute.

The timing seems no coincidence. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Sic’s death, and he remains a much-loved figure throughout the world of racing.

The Classic TT possibility

Dunlop has openly declared his passion for 250cc bikes, and this year he enjoyed success at the Classic TT aboard a two-stroke Honda. It is possible that he is preparing the Gilera to take part in next year’s Classic TT in the Lightweight class. For now, it remains speculation, but the thought of Simoncelli’s colors speeding around the Mountain Course with one of road racing’s biggest stars has already set many fans dreaming.

Remembering Sic

Simoncelli made his MotoGP debut in 2010 with the Gresini Honda team, remaining with the squad in 2011. That year, he claimed his first podium in the premier class at Brno, followed by a second-place finish in Australia, on the day Casey Stoner became world champion for the second time.

A week later, at the start of the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang, Simoncelli lost his life in an accident involving Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi. In 2012, the Misano circuit was named in his honor, while his father, Paolo, leads the SIC58 Squadra Corse team in Moto3.

His name was back in the spotlight this year, too: at the San Marino Grand Prix, the Gresini team raced in a special livery inspired by him. Now it is Dunlop’s turn to reveal what he has planned for that Gilera.