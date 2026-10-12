Lorenzo Dalla Porta, the comeback title: “We Tuscans know how to make our mark too”

Lorenzo Dalla Porta is the 2026 CIV Supersport Champion: a comeback after enduring sporting hell.

Free from any kind of pressure and already with the title in his pocket, Lorenzo Dalla Porta proved impossible to satisfy. Insatiable, judging by the way he built his second victory of the season in Race 2 of the CIV Supersport at Vallelunga. After an initial back-and-forth with Niccolò Antonelli (Team AltoGo Racing), the Promodriver rider managed to build and expertly manage an advantage that allowed him to find the right countermeasures to repel his fellow Yamaha rider’s late attacks. On a Sunday to remember for Antonio Sala’s team, thanks to Edoardo Colombi’s simultaneous third-place finish (his sixth podium in a race with the Yamaha R9), the celebrations officially began for the newly crowned Italian Supersport Champion, at the culmination of a season that may have changed the course of his career once again. Since winning the Moto3 World Championship, the rider from Montemurlo has experienced highs and lows, light and shadow, going from coming close to walking away from motorcycling to the turning point represented by joining the Promodriver team. A different environment, greater confidence and the chance to finally feel at ease, bringing back the Dalla Porta who had impressed everyone in 2019.

Lorenzo, winning as a Champion is even sweeter.

"I really wanted to win, preferably while enjoying myself. It wasn't easy; I had to deal with a top rider like 'Nelli' (Antonelli, ed.), who was really fast—he stepped up his pace toward the end of the season. Yesterday I got a bit tense... I didn't want to make a mistake. Today everything went the right way. My mind was clear, the bike was working perfectly, and the track didn't cause me any physical problems. I was able to set the pace. I gave it my all until the end; I didn't hold anything back."

How badly did you want the CIV Supersport title?

"Very badly. I felt obliged to win. You know, struggling to make my mark in the Italian championship as a World Champion was frustrating. During this period I questioned myself. I doubted myself until I decided to put my thoughts in order. First of all, I sorted out the shoulder that had caused me quite a few problems in the past, limiting my performance. By now I have almost completely recovered, although every now and then my shoulder still gives me trouble."

Lorenzo Dalla Porta celebrating on the podium

Did you want it badly enough to give up the Cremona World Championship wildcard in order to protect your physical condition?

"We had no alternative. My triceps was extremely inflamed. I would have liked to compete in the World Supersport Championship, but in those conditions it wouldn't have made much sense. We didn't feel able to do it; we would have risked compromising our preparation for Vallelunga."

At the start of the season, did you feel you were in the right place at the right time?

"Absolutely. I had strongly wanted to race with Promodriver for a couple of years already. As I gained experience, I learned to observe the working methods of the various teams, and I knew they could be a good fit for me. I was coming off a difficult 2025, in which I hadn't achieved much, so they understandably had some concerns about me: they didn't know what to expect. Nevertheless, we immediately created a great atmosphere. We were on the ball from the very first race and continued to confirm that throughout the season."

Lorenzo Dalla Porta chased down by Niccolò Antonelli at the finish

Eleven podiums, including two wins, in thirteen races. Was consistency the secret to this success?

"Before today, I had only won Race 2 at Misano-2, so a second victory was needed. Certainly, consistency was fundamental in building the advantage that allowed us to wrap things up with one race to spare. Not all our rivals were equally consistent, for various reasons. We did a good job, but we were also lucky. I think of Race 1 at Cremona, when the bike went silent a few metres after the chequered flag. If it had happened a few moments earlier, we'd be talking about a very different story...".

What was your first thought yesterday once you crossed the finish line?

"I told all the fears, doubts and negative thoughts that had plagued me in recent years to go to hell. Fortunately, we don't have radio communication inside our helmets... it would have made for quite a spectacle (laughs, ed.)!".

What did you cling to during the difficult moments you had to overcome?

"The desire to race, which I happily rediscovered. When you're performing terribly, people stop considering you and your motivation begins to fade. A rider's life is full of sacrifices. Training every day, sleeping at least eight hours a night, and so on. I know it well because I practically do it for a living. When I was little, I used to go to bed early on Saturday nights while my friends went out to have fun. Now it's easier for me; I've matured, and doing what I love is an immense pleasure."

What is Lorenzo Dalla Porta's next goal?

"The obvious one: the World Championship. I'm aware that all the pieces need to fall into place; unfortunately, things don't always go as hoped. Seats are scarce and teams aren't exactly swimming in money. Who knows, maybe we'll see each other again in the CIV next year. I've found a great team; Promodriver are eager for more... we'll see what the future has in store for me."

In 2019, Montemurlo welcomed you back like a hero: is another "Dalla Porta Day" planned?

"Not at the moment; I'm focused on enjoying the moment. There will be time for celebrations.".

Are you proud of your roots?

"I am, above all, proud of my journey through life. When nothing goes the right way, as happened to me, it's easy to say enough is enough. I never gave up. I kept persevering, and I'm proud of myself."

More and more Tuscan riders are returning to prominence both nationally and internationally. Is it simply a coincidence, or do you think there is an explanation?

"It's a wonderful coincidence. In our region there are no schools specifically dedicated to training Tuscan riders, apart from circuits where we can practise. It may not be like Emilia-Romagna, but there is plenty of passion in Tuscany too; motorcycling is deeply rooted here. I'm happy that so many Tuscans are establishing themselves at the highest levels. In this case, yes, I am proud of my roots. In a certain sense, with my 2019 World Championship title I filled a void that had emerged after Gramigni's retirement. I became a kind of trailblazer for the new generations of Tuscan riders. Some were already there, while others emerged later, like Pini."

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