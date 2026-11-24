The feat of a Moto Guzzi enthusiast: he covers 4,329 km in under 70 hours and sets a new record. But there’s more to the story.

His name is Ramiro Vergez Kenny, and aboard his “Grizzly211,” a 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT, he set out to take on an endurance challenge—and succeeded, setting an incredible record. In fact, he beat the previous record by more than 11 hours! Specifically, he covered a total of 4,329 km across Argentina, from the country’s southernmost tip to the north, near the Bolivian border, in just over 63 hours instead of more than 74. He completed the feat in recent days, between November 19 and 22, sharing the adventure with other motorcyclists through technology.

A challenge shared through technology

Visor Down reports, Ramiro Vergez Kenny is no novice: he is a 55-year-old Argentine mechanic and motorcycle rider who wanted to combine long-distance riding—not on a track, but on public roads—with technology. It’s a project similar to Tiziano Internò’s Asreports, Ramiro Vergez Kenny is no novice: he is a 55-year-old Argentine mechanic and motorcycle rider who wanted to combine long-distance riding—not on a track, but on public roads—with technology. It’s a project similar to Tiziano Internò’s Dakar POV Rally. Returning to Vergez Kenny, he set off from Ushuaia, at Argentina’s southernmost tip in the Tierra del Fuego archipelago, and rode all the way to La Quiaca in the north of the South American country, near the Bolivian border. His starting point was the previous record of 74 hours and 37 minutes, which he was determined to beat. He shared the feat virtually through GPS tracking, onboard footage, and satellite connectivity, using a Starlink Mini system and the Grizzly Live tracking platform, alongside onboard cameras—turning this unusual endurance test into a shared experience.

Grizzly, which gives its name to the special Moto Guzzi adventure bike “Grizzly211” mentioned at the beginning, also lends its name to the wider “Grizzly221 Endurance Project”—now a record-breaking effort. He beat the previous record by an impressive 11 hours and 13 minutes, on a route full of challenges that made this a remarkable adventure. What’s more, he was “accompanied” by thousands of virtual co-riders from more than 59 countries who followed the challenge live, turning a personal project and challenge into a truly international, shared experience. It was a memorable adventure for the 55-year-old Argentine, and it’s already tempting to wonder whether he’ll come up with another one soon...