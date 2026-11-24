Giacomo Agostini applauds Marc Marquez, but won’t accept anyone rewriting his history. The most decorated rider of all time remains the great Ago: he has fifteen world titles, not eight.

On the day the Spaniard was crowned, a thorny issue came to the fore: modern motorcycle racing focuses solely on MotoGP, relegating the other categories to mere supporting acts. As a result, Agostini’s eight 350cc world titles might as well not exist.

Times are changing

Dorna’s approach had already become “MotoGP-centric,” but the arrival of American owners Liberty Media has accelerated the overhaul of the premier class of motorcycle racing. In the past, the other categories enjoyed a status similar to that of the 500cc class. Champions of the smaller-displacement classes, such as Angel Nieto, became legends just like the stars of the premier class. Factory teams competed at the highest level in the 250cc class, and media coverage was balanced according to the circumstances. In the late 1990s, when Max Biaggi dominated with Aprilia and later Honda, the quarter-liter class received far more media coverage than the 500cc class of Mick Doohan’s era. Today, the general public doesn’t even know that Moto3 and Moto2 exist.

Ago points the finger

Someone asks me, ‘Are you happy they’re taking your record away? Besides, now you’re tied!’ Then I hear they want to take away my other titles, too. They’d take seven away from me, and two from Valentino Rossi. That’s absurd!” To explain his point, he turns to an institutional analogy: “It’s as if someone had been president of the Republic and, after five years, they told him he’d never been president.” After paying tribute to Marc Marquez, the great Giacomo Agostini pointed the finger. He is unhappy with Liberty Media’s communications strategy, which tends to showcase only the premier-class titles while relegating those won in the smaller-displacement classes to the background. This approach is erasing a huge part of Grand Prix racing’s legacy, including more than half of Agostini’s own rich trophy haul. “” To explain his point, he turns to an institutional analogy:.”

Two eras compared

Agostini sums up his argument in one sentence: “History cannot be erased. My fifteen titles are right there.” It’s a message aimed more at the new owners of the Motorcycle World Championship than at Marquez, with whom he shares a relationship of mutual respect. The passing of the torch at Portimão, when the golden helmet was presented by the most successful rider of all time, confirmed the Spaniard’s greatness. But for Ago, the value of an era cannot be recalculated after the fact by those running the championship today.