MotoGP’s debut in Adelaide has cleared its first major off-track hurdle. The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the South East City Residents Association (SECRA), which sought to stop the tree felling required to build the new circuit.

The ruling clears the way for construction, due to begin in December, ahead of the first Australian Grand Prix in the city of South Australia , scheduled for November 12–14, 2027. The legal battle may not be over, however: the residents’ association is considering an appeal.

Judge Bochner’s ruling

At the heart of the dispute was a question of law, not of whether the project was desirable. SECRA argued that the ‘South Australian Motor Sport Act 1984’, the law governing motorsport in the state, did not allow trees in the city’s parks to be felled to make way for the circuit. On Monday, as reported by ABC News, Judge Katrina Bochner dismissed the application, immediately clarifying the limits of her role: "This Court’s sole task is to determine whether the Board’s removal of the trees … is authorised by law." Her answer was yes: in the judge’s view, the legislation gives "the Board the power to remove trees from parks if their removal is reasonably necessary or incidental to the performance of its functions."

Government celebrates, SECRA considers appeal

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, whose name is closely associated with the A$96 million project, welcomed the ruling. He said it "simply confirms that the state government acted lawfully, carefully and thoughtfully" in developing its plans to upgrade the city circuit and green spaces. The residents, meanwhile, are not giving up and have said they are considering an appeal, which could prolong the legal proceedings just as the bulldozers prepare to move in.

Trees, figures and timeline

The new layout involves a major overhaul of Adelaide’s existing street circuit, and the impact on green spaces is far from insignificant. The plan calls for 377 trees to be felled in the parklands, while another 88 will be transplanted. Seven have been removed so far. To offset the loss, the state government has pledged to plant ten trees for every one removed, meaning more than 3,000 new trees. Work is officially scheduled to begin in December: twelve months later, if the timeline holds, MotoGP will race on Adelaide’s streets for the first time.