INTERVIEW - One-on-one with Ivan Goretti, team manager of Penta Motorsport, a long-established team in the CIV Superbike.

The curtain officially came down on the 2026 CIV Superbike season last October at the Vallelunga finale, but for some, the season ended earlier than expected. That was the case for Penta Motorsport, whose last race appearance was as far back as July 25, at the Misano round of Racing Night. The Emilia-based team decided to withdraw from the final two rounds of the calendar following its split with Filippo Rovelli . It was hardly the ending Ivan Goretti had hoped for: the team manager was eager to reap the rewards of the new Honda project, launched in 2025 after parting ways with Suzuki. A man of unwavering principles who seems to have stepped out of another era, for years he was the emblem of Hamamatsu in Italy's premier class—a presence that is now no more. Stories and anecdotes intertwine with the twists and turns of a motorcycle-racing conversation, while his thoughts turn to 2027, which promises to bring plenty of surprises, as he recalls a distant past.

Ivan, let's start with the present: your 2026 season came to an early end.

"Having to miss the last two rounds was a bitter blow. In 23 years of racing, it had never happened to us, except in cases of force majeure. It's especially disappointing because of the circumstances that led to our split with Filippo—it was sudden and unexpected. We were counting heavily on him to build a long-term program around a young, fast rider who already had plenty of experience on 1000cc bikes. Up until then, there had been no warning signs to suggest the relationship would end so abruptly... we were left with a bitter taste in our mouths."

Ivan Goretti and Filippo Rovelli

Despite the promising start, things didn't work out with Rovelli. Have you been able to understand why?

"Filippo complained that riding the Honda required too much effort; he couldn't ride it. I heard that after the Cremona round (which Rovelli contested with Pistard Racing BMW, ed.), he was going to have surgery on his arm. It's possible he had been carrying an issue since the start of the season, which would explain a lot. It makes me think that the cause of all those difficulties was physical rather than technical. There's no doubt about it: if he was in pain, surgery was necessary. And let me be clear, I don't blame anyone. I'm not saying this to stir up controversy, but with complete calm and respect for everyone. I still believe Filippo is an excellent rider."

How would you sum up your first two years with Honda?

"Positively, because after so many years with Suzuki, it marked a major turning point for us. The CBR is certainly no slouch. Switching to Honda brought back our edge and competitiveness, despite a few inevitable teething troubles, as happened when we first joined forces with Kevin (Manfredi, ed.). This year, our goal with Filippo was to make the Top 10, and at times we did even better than expected. That confirms how good the package is. Giannini's performances reinforced that, and we shouldn't forget Ottaviani's flashes of speed either. On top of all that, there was also a regulation change! Compared with last season, when the single MoTec control unit was still in use, we had to get to grips with HRC electronics—a new development on top of the new bike. Working together with Scuderia Improve, we managed to find the right setup and learned a great deal about the CBR's technology. We're extremely happy with our choice; it was the best one in terms of value for money."

You had plenty of options. You could have played it safe with another manufacturer, say Ducati...

(Laughs, ed.)

"At one point, we even received an offer from Bimota—can you believe it? We like a challenge; it's in our nature. We wanted to stand out from the crowd a little: the CIV Superbike has established Ducati, Yamaha and BMW teams, while Honda... well, for years, it was represented by Improve alone. We're pleased; we've discovered a package that still has a lot to offer, and our partnership with Improve has supported us throughout these two years. And for 2027, we're hoping to take another step forward. Maybe with the next-generation CBR, with updated technology and even better looks."

What are you thinking about for 2027?

"Of course, a lot will depend on the guidance we receive from the Federation regarding the possible use of the new model. As for riders, we've already started a few conversations. There's no rush; we'll take a few weeks to weigh everything up properly. We know what we're looking for: an experienced lead rider who can challenge for the top spots and 'make life difficult' for the others, ideally alongside a young rider eager to learn. Our team is highly qualified, and we're well covered on the technical side. On paper, the foundations are there for us to keep improving. And I'll add this: as a matter of principle, we're against riders who pay for a seat. Even when things are difficult, we work to get as far up the field as possible. Setting a tangible goal motivates my guys to give their all, every time. Why would we invest time, resources and money in someone who can't climb out of the bottom of the standings? We'd probably make a little more money, yes—but what would be the point?"

What comes to mind when you hear the word "Suzuki"?

"Well, Suzuki will always remain in our hearts. Changing technical partners was a painful but unavoidable decision: we had pushed the GSX-R 1000 to the limits of its capabilities, and the project had reached the end of the road. We were the last ones still believing in it in the CIV. Even without support from Suzuki Italia, which seemed more focused on its own interests than on promoting the brand in racing, we held on until our perseverance finally took its toll. In 2024, our final season with Suzuki, we were constantly plagued by problems and all sorts of breakdowns. We made a lot of "noise" on the few occasions we managed to get the Suzuki on the podium. It was a shame, because a small update would have been enough to bring the Gixxer up to date. Even years later, some of the old model's concepts remain ahead of their time."

The new GSX-R 1000R doesn't convince you? There's talk of a possible Suzuki return to CIV Superbike...

"I hope so, for the good of the championship. Suzuki is one of the manufacturers most loved by fans, thanks to its long racing heritage. However, I have doubts about the potential of the new model, which has nothing to do with a Superbike. Given what's available on the motorcycle market, there's no competition. What's more, under the current CIV Superbike regulations, it would be difficult for a Suzuki team even to break into the top ten. In short, all show and no substance...".

Suzuki is part of Penta team's history: let's rewind the tape.

"We bought our first Suzuki in 2007 and entrusted it to Paolo Blora (1998 Italian Superbike Champion, ed.), a former teammate of mine. Then came two seasons with Riccardo Chiarello (2000 Italian and European 250cc Champion, ed.), who had found himself without a ride after his stint in the European Superstock 1000 series with the Alstare team. Back then we raced under the Penta Race Best Motors banner, and from the very first test we realized just how fast the bike could be. Sure enough, we secured several front-row qualifying spots and a podium at Mugello—if only he'd trained more... he would fade after a few laps. Riccardo and I have stayed on excellent terms; I hold him and his wonderful family very dear. For the following two-year period, we signed Alessio Aldrovandi, who, like Chiarello, was coming from Stock 1000. We spent the first year with Suzuki, then tried our luck with BMW. After our time with Alessio came to an end, the severe economic crisis of that period forced us to take a short break from racing, until our return in 2018 with Kevin Calia, Suzuki, and our current name, Penta Motorsport: a podium finish in the rain at Misano. We celebrated our last Suzuki podium in the wet at Misano too, with Kevin Manfredi (in 2023, ed.), after getting through a difficult post-Covid period. I'd love to share an amusing behind-the-scenes story."

Go ahead.

"One day, during a test at Monza with Alessio (Aldrovandi, ed.), we found ourselves sharing the track with some factory World Superbike teams, including Yamaha with Melandri, our neighbors in the pits. Our bike was no slouch in terms of top speed—in fact, Alessio once blew past Melandri on the main straight. We came close to 330 km/h; only Checa's Ducati 1098R was faster. That was 15 years ago... those were the days when people talked about real Superbike racing. At the end of the day, just to have a bit of fun, I said to Melandri, "If you want, we can lend you our Suzuki!" He didn't know who I was, and must have thought, "What the hell does this guy want?!" (laughs, ed.)".

Penta Motorsport

What is Penta team's greatest strength?

"Passion. Motorcycling is not only a school of life, it's our addiction. We all have a second job; I, for example, run a small local business. So we put everything we earn back into racing. We're not afraid to lose sleep, even if all that's at stake is a simple bottle of wine and a slice of salami! We love spending time together. We prepare our bikes in-house, especially the engines. The "old guard" is Penta's backbone. Over the years, a number of young people have also joined us for university internships as mechanics. Our star, though, is Adriano, our chief technician: his expertise is second to none. He was Cadalora's first mechanic and was there to see his first steps up close."

You had the honor of meeting James Toseland: what is he like?

"Extremely friendly and humble, unlike almost anyone else in this world. We hosted him at Misano in 2022, the first round of the season. James had come along with Danny Webb, his protégé, who had been called up to replace Manfredi, sidelined by injury. Meeting him was a wonderful surprise. Between sessions, we even talked about music, food and life in general: a champion on and off the track. He's more Italian than you might think—our passion has rubbed off on him too. Seeing him dressed in our colors... wow, what a thrill! It was a truly magical weekend."

Ivan Goretti smiles with James Toseland at Misano in 2022

Few people know about your past as a rider...

"I was what they used to call a gentleman rider. I raced nationally for about ten years, in the 250cc and Superbike classes. That's really where I laid the foundations for the Penta team. I hung up my helmet in 2003, but in the final years of my career I'd already started a "joint venture" with Techna Racing. We ran the old Ducati Trophy alongside our dual commitment to the Italian Championship and the World Championship under the Pacific Team banner. In 2003, I went independent, initially with Zannini as our rider. Before Suzuki came along, we had a difficult spell with Pedersoli: we dreamed big with a former-Chili Ducati 999 at our disposal, but unfortunately we failed to make our mark..."

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