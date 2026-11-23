The rider from Piedmont had to miss the recent GP at Portimao, but is preparing to return for the final round of 2026. It will be a special occasion, as it will be his last appearance as a Ducati rider.

Pecco Bagnaia had dreamed of a different ending to his time with the Ducati MotoGP factory team, but this year has been even more difficult and disappointing than 2025, which had already put him through the wringer. In Qatar, an injury to his right foot made an already bitter 2026 even more so. He was unable to race at Lusail or at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao. His goal was to return in Valencia, and it looks like we’ll see him back in action there next weekend, in the final round of the calendar.

MotoGP, Bagnaia to race in Valencia: social media confirmation

The three-time world champion still has to pass his final medical checks, but all signs point to him lining up on his Desmosedici GP26 in Spain. Today, he posted on social media, effectively confirming that he will race. Alongside photos of special moments from his time as a Ducati rider, going back to his days with the Pramac team, he also shared a heartfelt message for Ducati: "I’ve loved you madly, from the very first day. I dedicated all my dreams to you. Let’s give each other one last week, just you and me. Thank you, forever".

Bagnaia is keen to bring his time with the bike and the colors of the Borgo Panigale factory to a positive close. Although the past two years have fallen short of expectations and caused him plenty of frustration, he hopes to give himself and the team a dignified send-off. After that, each will go their separate way. Pecco will ride the Aprilia in the test scheduled for Valencia on Tuesday, December 1, with Pedro Acosta set to replace him as Marc Marquez’s teammate.

Pecco on an Aprilia, ready for a fresh start

The rider from Piedmont has high hopes for his new adventure with the Noale team. He will be joined by his friend Marco Bezzecchi, who has been confirmed after two successful years riding the RS-GP. With no imposing presence like Marquez in the garage and without the tensions that inevitably arose at Ducati, he hopes to rediscover the best version of himself.

Bagnaia has repeatedly insisted that he is still the rider who became MotoGP world champion in 2022 and 2023, runner-up in 2024, and dominated the weekend at Motegi in 2025. We’ll see whether his move to Aprilia will enable him to once again become one of the championship’s top riders.