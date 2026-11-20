It was supposed to be the breakthrough year for Kayla Yaakov, and in many ways it was. But late in 2026, news broke that had nothing to do with the track: Phillip Patrick Williams, co-founder of Droplight, title sponsor of the Rahal Ducati Moto team, was arrested in the United States in connection with an alleged investment fraud involving more than $600 million.

Droplight is the brand emblazoned on the number 19 Ducati Panigale V2 ridden by the young American in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship. Its name is becoming increasingly familiar in U.S. motorsports, with sponsorship deals in other categories as well. That is precisely why the case could have an impact on the future of her racing program.

The Justice Department’s allegations

Williams was arrested on November 18 along with Devin Allen Johnson, after U.S. authorities made public a criminal complaint charging the two with securities fraud and wire fraud. At the center of the investigation is Backward Hat Capital, an investment firm the pair allegedly founded in 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Backward Hat raised more than $600 million from over 2,000 investors, promising returns generated through foreign-exchange trading. Prosecutors allege that this strategy was largely fictitious: more than $200 million from new investors was allegedly used to pay earlier investors, while hundreds of millions went to people inside the company.

One point needs to be made clear: Droplight is not named in the criminal complaint, which concerns only Backward Hat Capital’s alleged activities. The connection to the sponsor is through Williams, who co-founded both companies.

Rahal Ducati Moto team’s response

Yaakov’s team has taken a cautious approach. "We are aware of the allegations and are gathering information to establish the facts," the team said, declining to comment further for now.

The contrast with her achievements on track is striking. In March, Yaakov made history by becoming the first woman to reach the podium at the Daytona 200 , finishing third in the iconic American race. That result earned her an invitation to July’s World Ducati Week in Misano, where she rode Marc Marquez’s Desmosedici GP26: no woman had ever ridden a Ducati MotoGP bike before her.

On the same occasion, she also tried Nicolò Bulega’s factory Panigale V4 R in WorldSBK trim, under the watchful eye of two-time MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro. The allegations against Williams do not diminish these achievements in any way, but the question now is a different one: who will fund her racing campaign in 2027?