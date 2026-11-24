At Portimao, Aprilia secured a double victory with Marco Bezzecchi, while Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez completed the podium. It was a truly flawless MotoGP weekend for the Noale-based manufacturer, were it not for Ducati and Marc Marquez’s world championship celebrations. The Constructors’ Championship is still up for grabs, however, and Massimo Rivola’s team will head to Valencia with a 9-point lead.

Tribute to Marc Marquez

Massimo Rivola pays tribute to rival Marc Marquez, fully aware of the outstanding season he has enjoyed. Aprilia Racing’s CEO congratulated the Cervera champion, who has now reached ten career titles (his eighth in MotoGP). "It’s a wonderful weekend, and Marc deserves congratulations. In the end, we can’t dwell on what happened in this race or over the course of this weekend. Throughout the season, he has done something truly special. He’s a special rider, and he deserved it", he told Sky Sport MotoGP.

Looking on the bright side...

On the other hand, Aprilia has plenty of reasons to be pleased, both with the Portuguese GP and with the 2026 season. It has won the Teams’ title and is leading the Constructors’ Championship. This shows that the Noale team has worked almost flawlessly and laid the foundations for a bright future. "We’ve confirmed that we’re the team that wins the championship, and that’s really fantastic".

which led him to make mistakes, like the one at Assen. He had the speed there, but couldn’t accept that he had to wait a few laps (before attacking, ed.)". One of Portimao’s leading stars was Marco Bezzecchi , who completed a perfect weekend by taking all 37 points on offer. It was the kind of performance Rivola had been expecting for some time, but which had eluded him until now because of personal mistakes or bad luck. ‘Bez’ managed to channel the impulsiveness he had shown at the start of this MotoGP season, "(before attacking, ed.)".

Building around ‘Bez’

This development will also be important for 2027. With Jorge Martin leaving Aprilia after Valencia, Bezzecchi will play an even more prominent role within the team. Rivola is not concerned, as he is already well aware of the Italian’s leadership qualities. And alongside him will be his Academy friend, Pecco Bagnaia. "Marco has shown that he’s a true leader on track, in the garage and off track, too. That’s not something you see every day in a rider".

In Valencia, the Constructors’ title must be brought home, and then it will already be time to start thinking about 2027. Bezzecchi and Bagnaia will share a garage in a season shaped by MotoGP’s new technical regulations. Rivola expressed great confidence in his team’s potential: "We’ll certainly be a completely Italian and very strong team. Even if, because of the tyres or because our project is still a little less developed than others, it takes us a bit longer to become competitive, I’m absolutely confident".

Aprilia’s next step

Defeat in the head-to-head battle with Marquez’s Ducati has prompted the Noale team to take stock. Rivola has been CEO of Aprilia Racing since 2019, and in that time the brand has gone from being a second-tier MotoGP manufacturer to probably becoming the benchmark for the series in technical terms. Aprilia’s RS-GP may have the most advanced aerodynamics of 2026, and the company’s engineering department has been responsible for numerous innovations, particularly over the past four years.

But there are certainly mistakes to correct, both on track and in the garage. Bezzecchi had a 102-point lead over Marc after the Italian GP. Martin was 40 points ahead after Silverstone. Then came the late-season decline. After the Portimao Sprint, Rivola admitted that they were approaching the Iberian weekend without a strategy. Could this perhaps be Aprilia’s real weakness? "We approach every single race trying to give it our all, without a specific strategy, to be honest", replied the engineer from Veneto. "This is a sport where adopting a strategy is likely to end in failure, so it’s better not to overdo it!".